Russian oligarch’s yachts off Turkey at center of int’l legal fight

  • June 12 2022 14:07:00

ISTANBUL
Two megayachts anchored in two Turkish ports, owned by Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich who was sanctioned by the EU following the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, have become a matter of “hide and seek” in an international lawsuit.

The 55-year-old oligarch, who lost the ownership of the U.K. football giant Chelsea in the mentioned period, brought “Eclipse,” a yacht worth $1.2 billion, and “My Solaris,” another megayacht worth $500 million, to Turkey.

“Eclipse” was anchored in the southwestern province of Muğla’s Marmaris district. Abramovich’s “My Solaris” cast anchor in Cruise Port, a port in Muğla’s world-renowned tourism hub Bodrum.

However, British lawyers, following the lawsuit about the wealth of the businessman, realized that Cruise Port belonged to Global Ports Holding, a company listed on the London stock market.

Speaking to British media, the lawyers insisted that accepting Ambramovich to anchor his yacht in Cruise Port would mean “the violation of sanctions.”

While the western media headlined such allegations, the two yachts left the two ports.

“Eclipse” has arrived at the Göcek Bay, waiting at some distance off the shore. Locals said the giant yacht would “probably dock at a port owned by STFA, a Turkish holding.”

“My Solaris” is now anchored off the Yalıkavak Marina in the Bodrum district.

According to locals, Abramovich has three months to think about the future of “My Solaris,” as the $500 million yacht will need to “leave the region” with the start of fall.

yacth,

