Russian envoy hails Turkey’s mediation role over Ukraine crisis

  • May 09 2022 12:53:00

Russian envoy hails Turkey’s mediation role over Ukraine crisis

ANKARA
Russian envoy hails Turkey’s mediation role over Ukraine crisis

Russian Ambassador to Turkey Aleksei Erkhov has highlighted the importance of Turkey’s mediation role between Ukraine and Russia, expressing hope that peace talks between the two warring parties will soon yield results.

“The two meetings [between Ukraine and Russia] display the role of Turkey. I sincerely want to say that we wholeheartedly attach importance and value to Turkey’s contribution to this process and its mediation role,” Erkhov said at an event for Russia’s Victory Day over the weekend.

Turkey hosted two direct meetings between Ukraine and Russia, one in Antalya at the level of foreign ministers and the other in Istanbul between the two sides’ delegations in a bid to end the ongoing war.

Citing the meeting in Antalya where Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov attended a three-way meeting with Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba with the participation of Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, the ambassador said Lavrov’s attendance at this meeting and the one in Istanbul show the value Russia gives the Turkish mediation.

On ties with Turkey, Erkhov said a happy future is being built between the two countries.

The Russian Embassy celebrated Victory Day through a parade within the embassy compound and an event at the Russian House in Ankara. The ambassador launched a photo exhibition as well.

diplomacy,

TURKEY Turkey’s full membership must for EU’s future: Erdoğan

Turkey’s full membership must for EU’s future: Erdoğan
MOST POPULAR

  1. French actor in Istanbul to monitor yacht’s renovation

    French actor in Istanbul to monitor yacht’s renovation

  2. No end in sight for Ukraine war as Putin hails Victory Day

    No end in sight for Ukraine war as Putin hails Victory Day

  3. Turkey hosts total 4,082,693 asylum seekers: Deputy interior minister

    Turkey hosts total 4,082,693 asylum seekers: Deputy interior minister

  4. Russian oligarch’s yacht docks at Bodrum

    Russian oligarch’s yacht docks at Bodrum

  5. Armenian church in Diyarbakır reopens after 7 years

    Armenian church in Diyarbakır reopens after 7 years
Recommended
Turkey’s full membership must for EU’s future: Erdoğan

Turkey’s full membership must for EU’s future: Erdoğan
Turkey condemns attack at Switzerland Int’l Children’s Festival

Turkey condemns attack at Switzerland Int’l Children’s Festival
EU starts to see Greek pushbacks in Aegean against refugees: Defense minister

EU starts to see Greek pushbacks in Aegean against refugees: Defense minister
Turkey condemns attack in Egypt

Turkey condemns attack in Egypt
Key lawmakers signal allowing Turkey’s purchase of F-16s: US media

Key lawmakers signal allowing Turkey’s purchase of F-16s: US media
President Erdoğan congratulates Macron on election win

President Erdoğan congratulates Macron on election win
WORLD Sri Lanka PM quits after violent clashes

Sri Lanka PM quits after violent clashes

Sri Lanka Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa resigned Monday, his spokesman said, shortly after violent clashes between his supporters and anti-government protesters left 78 people wounded.

ECONOMY Xi warms up China’s economy, but virus narrows options

Xi warms up China’s economy, but virus narrows options

President Xi Jinping has offered state backing for tech, infrastructure and jobs to revive China’s economy, but analysts warn growth will continue to wilt until Beijing drops its rigid virus controls.

SPORTS Longshot Rich Strike races to stunning Kentucky Derby triumph

Longshot Rich Strike races to stunning Kentucky Derby triumph

Rich Strike, an 80-1 longshot who only got into the field on May 6, pulled off a stunning upset victory in the 148th Kentucky Derby on May 7.