Russian attack on Ukraine's Kharkiv kills two: rescuers

Russian attack on Ukraines Kharkiv kills two: rescuers

A Russian strike on a residential building in Ukraine's second-largest city Kharkiv killed two people and injured more than 50, rescuers said on Sunday, revising down a previous death toll.

Russia has stepped up attacks in the northeastern Kharkiv region after launching a new offensive there last month, seeking to break a largely static front line as the invasion grinds through its third year.

A five-storey residential building was damaged when guided bombs hit Kharkiv city on Saturday, Ukrainian officials said, with the state emergency service announcing the completion of rescue work by Sunday morning.

"As a result of this aerial bomb strike, 2 people have been killed and 53 others were injured, including 3 children," it wrote on Telegram.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday had announced three deaths and condemned Russia's "calculated terror".

An engineer wounded in a Russian strike on an energy facility in the southern Zaporizhzhia region died in hospital, regional governor Ivan Fedorov said on Sunday.

Türkiye tops European countries in rent increase
﻿