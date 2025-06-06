Russian attack on Ukraine capital kills four

KIEV
Russia carried out a barrage of drone strikes across Ukraine overnight, killing at least four people and wounding 20 in the capital Kiev, Ukrainian officials said on June 6.

"Kiev came under another attack involving UAVs and ballistic missiles. Rescuers are responding to the aftermath at several locations across the city," the State Emergency Service of Ukraine wrote on Telegram.

Kiev's Mayor Vitali Klitschko said four people have been confirmed dead in the capital, and 20 wounded, 16 of whom were hospitalized.

Several fires broke out in various districts as a result of the shelling, including at a residential building, a civil infrastructure facility and a metal hangar.

The shelling damaged train tracks in the Kiev region, with Ukraine's national railway operator warning of 90-minute delays.

Several strikes also hit western Ukraine's city of Lutsk and Ternopil region.

"Today, the enemy carried out the most massive air attack on our region to date. There are multiple strikes," Ternopil's regional military administration chief Vyacheslav Negoda said.

"We have begun extinguishing fires and assessing the damage and other consequences."

The shelling in Lutsk wounded five people.

"We also have numerous broken windows in private homes, several educational institutions, and one damaged government facility," the city's mayor Igor Polishchuk said on Telegram.

Buildings and cars were also damaged in the western city of Khmelnytsky, the region's governor said.

Russian leader Vladimir Putin has vowed to take revenge following a recent drone attack by Kiev on Russian soil, which destroyed billions of dollars' worth of nuclear-capable bombers.

Putin appeared to rule out a ceasefire or any direct talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The Ukrainian leader said on June 4 that Moscow had handed Kiev an "ultimatum," demanding Ukraine fully pull out of four regions Russia claims to have annexed but does not fully control.

