Russian attack kills 3 in Odesa, Ukraine targets Russian oil infrastructure

Russian attack kills 3 in Odesa, Ukraine targets Russian oil infrastructure

KIEV
Russian attack kills 3 in Odesa, Ukraine targets Russian oil infrastructure

A Russian drone attack on Ukraine’s southern port city of Odesa killed two women and a toddler, authorities said Monday, while Ukrainian long-range drones targeted Russia’s key Black Sea port for oil exports.

The nighttime attack on Odesa heavily damaged an apartment block, killing the women and a 2-year-old child, officials said.

Eleven people were hospitalized, including a pregnant woman and two children — the youngest less than a year old, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a post on X.

Russia has pounded civilian areas of Ukraine since it invaded its neighbor just over four years ago, killing more than 15,000 people, according to the United Nations.

It has also taken aim at Ukraine’s power grid, and the Russia overnight barrages also hit energy infrastructure in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv and Dnipro regions, Zelensky said.

More than 300,000 households were without electricity in the northern Chernihiv region after distribution facilities were damaged in attacks, according to the regional power utility.

Over the past week, Russia has launched at Ukraine more than 2,800 attack drones, nearly 1,350 powerful glide bombs and more than 40 missiles of various types, according to Zelensky.

Zelensky expressed concern in a weekend interview with The Associated Press that the Iran war is draining stockpiles of weapons that Ukraine needs to defend itself, especially American-made Patriot air defense systems that can stop missiles.

Zelensky said Monday that the country’s partners “need to strengthen air defense together so that the interception rate of drones and missiles continues to increase.”

With U.S.-led peace efforts stalled, Zelensky added: “Russia has no intention of stopping” its invasion.

Ukraine has fought back by developing its own long-range drones, which now reach targets some 1,500 kilometers (900 miles) inside Russia.

Ukraine has used them recently to hammer Russian oil facilities as Moscow looks to boost its exports after the Trump administration gave it a temporary waiver from sanctions to ease supply constraints. Kyiv officials complain that Russia will use the additional revenue on new weapons to hit Ukraine harder.

Russia’s Defense Ministry said that air defenses downed 50 Ukrainian drones overnight.

Krasnodar Governor Veniamin Kondratyev said that eight people, including two children, were injured in a series of Ukrainian drone attacks on Novorossiisk, one of Russia’s largest Black Sea ports. The attack damaged six apartment buildings and two private houses, he said.

Unconfirmed media reports said the drones targeted the Sheskharis oil terminal at the Black Sea port.

Last week, Ukraine’s drones struck oil facilities in the Gulf of Finland, in northwest Russia.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye among ‘founding actors’ of new world order: Erdoğan

Türkiye among ‘founding actors’ of new world order: Erdoğan
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye among ‘founding actors’ of new world order: Erdoğan

    Türkiye among ‘founding actors’ of new world order: Erdoğan

  2. Türkiye, Jordan, Syria sign transport cooperation deal

    Türkiye, Jordan, Syria sign transport cooperation deal

  3. Özel says justice minister undermines anti-terror drive

    Özel says justice minister undermines anti-terror drive

  4. Israel condemns attacks in Istanbul, thanks Türkiye for swift response

    Israel condemns attacks in Istanbul, thanks Türkiye for swift response

  5. Vance delivers pre-election boost for Orban

    Vance delivers pre-election boost for Orban
Recommended
Vance delivers pre-election boost for Orban

Vance delivers pre-election boost for Orban
Taiwan opposition leader makes rare visit to China

Taiwan opposition leader makes rare visit to China
Australian soldier arrested for war crimes in Afghanistan

Australian soldier arrested for war crimes in Afghanistan
Several dead in fresh Ukraine, Russia strikes

Several dead in fresh Ukraine, Russia strikes
Strikes outside Tehran kill 18 people: Iranian media

Strikes outside Tehran kill 18 people: Iranian media
Arab countries condemn Israeli minister’s storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque

Arab countries condemn Israeli minister’s storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque
After milestone-rich lunar flyby, astronauts start trip home

After milestone-rich lunar flyby, astronauts start trip home
WORLD Vance delivers pre-election boost for Orban

Vance delivers pre-election boost for Orban

U.S. Vice President JD Vance arrived Tuesday in the Hungarian capital to deliver a message of support from Donald Trump to his ally, nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orban, ahead of the tightly contested parliamentary elections.
ECONOMY Türkiye, Jordan, Syria sign transport cooperation deal

Türkiye, Jordan, Syria sign transport cooperation deal

Turkish Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu signed a trilateral transportation cooperation memorandum with his Jordanian and Syrian counterparts during a visit to Amman, the Jordanian capital, on April 7.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe rallies late to beat Beşiktaş as title race narrows

Fenerbahçe rallies late to beat Beşiktaş as title race narrows

Fenerbahçe struck deep into stoppage time to defeat Beşiktaş in a tense derby of Türkiye's Süper Lig on April 5, capitalizing on leader Galatasaray’s loss a day earlier to cut the gap at the top and revive the title race.
﻿