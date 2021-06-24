Russia warns of 'explosive' virus surge

  • June 24 2021 09:20:00

Russia warns of 'explosive' virus surge

MOSCOW-Agence France-Presse
Russia warns of explosive virus surge

Russia warned on June 23 of an "explosive" spread of the Delta coronavirus variant in the country that was made worse by a sluggish vaccination campaign leading to rapidly rising infections and deaths.

Citing increases in cases of coronavirus in all Russian regions, Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova called for stronger restrictive measures and speeding up of inoculations.

"Last week the death rate linked to COVID increased by 21.3 percent compared to previous months," Golikova said, as the country records thousands of new cases and hundreds of deaths every day.

"The situation has become explosive," said Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin, who has taken a leading role in Russia’s response to the pandemic.

He said that more than 50,000 new infections had been recorded in the Russian capital, the epicentre of the country’s outbreak, over the past two weeks, calling it a pandemic high.

The highly infectious Delta variant, which first appeared in India, represents nearly 90 percent of new cases in Moscow, Sobyanin said.

He said that the city has 20,000 beds available for coronavirus patients, more than half of which are occupied.

Russian authorities have stepped up measures to encourage a populace suspicious of coronavirus vaccines to get inoculated.

Last week Sobyanin announced mandatory vaccinations for 60 percent of service sector workers by August 15.

The city has also introduced an anti-COVID pass for dining out starting June 28, allowing only residents who have been vaccinated, were sick in the past six months or can present a recent negative PCR test into restaurants.

Although free jabs have been available to Russians since December, just 20.6 million out of a population of about 146 million have received at least one dose of a vaccine, according to the Gogov website which tallies COVID figures from the regions and the media.

Russia is among the countries hardest hit by the pandemic, with the sixth-highest number of cases in the world, according to an AFP tally based on official figures.

COVID-19,

ECONOMY Sectoral confidence rises in June

Sectoral confidence rises in June

MOST POPULAR

  1. Ankara announces new NAVTEX in Aegean Sea

    Ankara announces new NAVTEX in Aegean Sea

  2. Russian tourists return to Turkey after flights resume

    Russian tourists return to Turkey after flights resume

  3. Turkey to watch closely as EU leaders meet at summit

    Turkey to watch closely as EU leaders meet at summit

  4. Historical bath to open to tourism

    Historical bath to open to tourism

  5. Italian director on world tour explores Istanbul

    Italian director on world tour explores Istanbul
Recommended
Britney Spears tells judge: I want my life back

Britney Spears tells judge: 'I want my life back'
Software mogul John McAfee dies in Spain by suicide, lawyer says

Software mogul John McAfee dies in Spain by suicide, lawyer says
4 Khashoggi killers received paramilitary training in US: Report

4 Khashoggi killers received paramilitary training in US: Report
Senate Republicans block sweeping US voting rights measure

Senate Republicans block sweeping US voting rights measure
US takes down Iran-linked news sites, alleges disinformation

US takes down Iran-linked news sites, alleges disinformation
WHO setting up hub to make COVID-19 vaccines in South Africa

WHO setting up hub to make COVID-19 vaccines in South Africa
WORLD Britney Spears tells judge: I want my life back

Britney Spears tells judge: 'I want my life back'

After 13 years of near silence in the conservatorship that controls her life and money, Britney Spears passionately told a judge on June 23 that she wants to end the “abusive” case that has made her feel demoralized and enslaved.

ECONOMY Sectoral confidence rises in June

Sectoral confidence rises in June

Confidence in Turkey's key sectors improved on a monthly basis in June, the country's statistical authority reported on June 24. 
SPORTS Turkish basketball team dismayed over playmaker Larkins injury

Turkish basketball team dismayed over playmaker Larkin's injury

Turkish basketball star Shane Larkin was removed from the national team squad for a shocking waist injury on June 23. 