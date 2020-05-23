Russian, Turkish experts discuss development of COVID-19 vaccine

  • May 23 2020 09:56:00

Russian, Turkish experts discuss development of COVID-19 vaccine

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Russian, Turkish experts discuss development of COVID-19 vaccine

Russia and Turkey discussed on May 22 a joint work on the development of a vaccine against the novel coronavirus and diagnostic products to detect the infection at early stages.

Russian chief sanitary officer Anna Popova and Turkish Deputy Health Minister Emine Alp Meşe via videoconference exchanged experience in the fight against COVID-19, the Russian Sanitary Service said in a statement on its website.

"The parties noted that a set of anti-pandemic measures is widely implemented in Russia and Turkey, which makes it possible to prevent the situation from developing in a negative scenario. In both countries, there is a downward trend in the growth rate of new cases of coronavirus infection," the statement said.

Meşe expressed readiness to work together with Russia on the development of COVID-19 vaccines, added the statement, noting that Russian and Turkish scientists and experts will hold consultations to exchange their knowledge on the topic.

The pandemic has claimed more than 335,400 lives in 188 countries and regions since originating in China last December. The U.S. and Europe are currently the world’s worst-hit regions.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Erdoğan urges vigilance over new virus wave

    Erdoğan urges vigilance over new virus wave

  2. Turkish kid accepted to school for gifted students in US

    Turkish kid accepted to school for gifted students in US

  3. Airports' virus steps certified before flights

    Airports' virus steps certified before flights

  4. Centenarian woman with 400 grandchildren beats COVID-19

    Centenarian woman with 400 grandchildren beats COVID-19

  5. Turkey detains 510 people for ‘provocative’ COVID-19 posts on social media

    Turkey detains 510 people for ‘provocative’ COVID-19 posts on social media
Recommended
Coronavirus brought EU, Turkey closer: Deputy FM

Coronavirus brought EU, Turkey closer: Deputy FM
Turkish envoy slams US senators for Uyghurs comments

Turkish envoy slams US senators for Uyghurs comments
Erdoğan speaks with Qatari, Iraqi leaders over phone

Erdoğan speaks with Qatari, Iraqi leaders over phone
Turkeys virus guidelines sensible, working: US envoy

Turkey's virus guidelines sensible, working: US envoy

Turkey warns it will target Libya’s Haftar as commander receives air support from Russia

Turkey warns it will target Libya’s Haftar as commander receives air support from Russia
Turkish, Palestinian presidents talk over phone

Turkish, Palestinian presidents talk over phone

WORLD 97 dead, two survivors in Pakistan plane crash

97 dead, two survivors in Pakistan plane crash

All but two of the 99 people on board a Pakistan passenger plane were killed when it crashed into a residential neighborhood of Karachi, officials said on May 23, as rescue workers toiled through the charred and twisted wreckage strewn across the street.
ECONOMY Turkey launches package to protect exporters amid virus

Turkey launches package to protect exporters amid virus

Turkey has launched a financial support package to cushion exporters from the impact of coronavirus, Ruhsar Pekcan, the trade minister, announced on May 22. 
SPORTS Presidential Cycling Tour canceled over COVID-19

Presidential Cycling Tour canceled over COVID-19

Turkey canceled its Presidential Cycling Tour due to risks relating to the novel coronavirus.