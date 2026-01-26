Russia says Ukraine talks in UAE held in 'constructive spirit'

MOSCOW

handout photo released by the UAE Presidential Court shows UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, meeting with Kirill Budanov, Director of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Steve Witkoff, United States Special Envoy, Rustem Umerov, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, Igor Kostyukov, Chief of the Main Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, and Jared Kushner during UAE-hosted trilateral talks in Abu Dhabi.

The Kremlin on Monday said the U.S.-brokered trilateral talks in the UAE between Russian and Ukrainian negotiators had been held in a "constructive spirit" but that there was still "significant work ahead".

"It would be a mistake to expect any significant results from the initial contacts... But the very fact that these contacts have begun in a constructive spirit can be viewed positively. However, there is significant work ahead," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists.

The two-day meeting in Abu Dhabi on Friday and Saturday was the first time negotiators from Moscow and Kyiv have faced each other to talk about a plan being pushed by U.S. President Donald Trump to end the nearly four-year war.

The trilateral talks in the UAE will resume on Feb. 1, according to a U.S. official.

"I wouldn't say there was any friendliness there, it's hardly possible at this stage," Peskov said on Monday.

"But if you're trying to achieve something through negotiations, you need to speak constructively."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said earlier that during the Abu Dhabi meeting "a lot was discussed, and it is important that the conversations were constructive".

On the eve of day two, Russian drones and missiles cut off millions from electricity in sub-zero temperatures, prompting Kyiv to accuse Moscow of undermining the negotiations.

Kiev said on Monday Russia launched 138 drones at Ukraine's territory overnight, with hits "recorded at 11 locations" according to its air force.