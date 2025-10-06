Russia reports power cuts after Ukraine drone barrage

Russia reports power cuts after Ukraine drone barrage

MOSCOW
Russia reports power cuts after Ukraine drone barrage

- A Ukrainian serviceman operates a drone during the Wild Drones drone racing competition, which simulates combat conditions, in Kamianets-Podilskyi, Khmelnytsky region on Oct. 5, 2025, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Photo by YURIY DYACHYSHYN / AFP)

Russia said a Ukrainian drone barrage triggered power cuts in one of its border regions — one of Kiev's largest attacks of the war.

Kiev has vowed to increase its strikes on Russian territory, in particularly on Russia's oil infrastructure, in what it sees as a legitimate response to Moscow's daily barrages of Ukrainian cities and its energy network that have at times cut off heating and power to millions.

Russia's defense ministry sad it had downed 251 Ukrainian drones overnight — one of the highest daily tolls since Russia launched its offensive in February 2022.

In the Belgorod border region, thousands were left without electricity.

"Currently there is a partial blackout in 24 settlements, affecting 5,400 people," Belgorod Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on social media.

A refinery in the southern Krasnodar region was also hit, wounding two people, local authorities said.

Ukraine said Moscow launched 116 drones at its territory, hitting an energy facility in the Chernigiv region and killing one woman in the Kherson region.

Officials in Ukraine say Russia is intensifying its targeting of the country's power grid, repeating a tactic of previous winters that at times left millions without heating or lighting in sub-zero temperatures.

Ukraine's retaliatory strikes on Russia's oil refineries over recent months have triggered fuel shortages in several Russian regions of the country and pushed up petrol prices.

Kiev aims to cut off vital energy revenues for Moscow that it says fund the Russian army.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() ICC makes first conviction over past atrocities in Sudans Darfur

ICC makes first conviction over past atrocities in Sudan's Darfur
LATEST NEWS

  1. ICC makes first conviction over past atrocities in Sudan's Darfur

    ICC makes first conviction over past atrocities in Sudan's Darfur

  2. EU wants to be part of Gaza transitional body: Kallas

    EU wants to be part of Gaza transitional body: Kallas

  3. Indirect talks on ending Gaza war begin in Egypt

    Indirect talks on ending Gaza war begin in Egypt

  4. Türkiye seeks faster resolution of prolonged trials

    Türkiye seeks faster resolution of prolonged trials

  5. Rescuers scramble to deliver aid after deadly Nepal, India floods

    Rescuers scramble to deliver aid after deadly Nepal, India floods
Recommended
ICC makes first conviction over past atrocities in Sudans Darfur

ICC makes first conviction over past atrocities in Sudan's Darfur
EU wants to be part of Gaza transitional body: Kallas

EU wants to be part of Gaza transitional body: Kallas
Indirect talks on ending Gaza war begin in Egypt

Indirect talks on ending Gaza war begin in Egypt
Rescuers scramble to deliver aid after deadly Nepal, India floods

Rescuers scramble to deliver aid after deadly Nepal, India floods
Iraq, Iran exchange soldier remains from 1980–1988 war

Iraq, Iran exchange soldier remains from 1980–1988 war
US-Japanese trio win medicine Nobel for immune system research

US-Japanese trio win medicine Nobel for immune system research
WORLD ICC makes first conviction over past atrocities in Sudans Darfur

ICC makes first conviction over past atrocities in Sudan's Darfur

The International Criminal Court on Oct. 6 convicted a leader of the feared Janjaweed militia of playing a leading role in a campaign of atrocities committed in the Sudanese region of Darfur more than 20 years ago — including ordering mass executions and bludgeoning two prisoners to death with an ax.
ECONOMY Auto market gears up for strongest final quarter on record

Auto market gears up for strongest final quarter on record

Türkiye’s automotive market, which has been breaking records despite challenging financial conditions, is preparing for what industry executives describe as the strongest final quarter in recent years.  
SPORTS Galatasaray edges Liverpool 1-0 in Champions League clash

Galatasaray edges Liverpool 1-0 in Champions League clash

Galatasaray secured a 1-0 victory over Liverpool in a thrilling UEFA Champions League fixture Tuesday.
﻿