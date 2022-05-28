Russia detains some 12 Turkish fishermen off Crimea

  • May 28 2022 07:00:00

Russia detains some 12 Turkish fishermen off Crimea

ANKARA
Russia detains some 12 Turkish fishermen off Crimea

Some 12 Turkish fishermen, who sailed from Istanbul to Crimea to fish turbots, have been detained by the Russian Navy, the daily Milliyet has reported.

“Fishermen in two boats went to Crimea and caught around 1,500 turbots in a week and were nabbed on May 18 during their voyage back to Turkey,” the daily wrote on May 27.

According to the report, the fishermen were stopped some 50 sea miles off Crimea by Russian navy vessels.

Accusing the fishermen of poaching, Russian forces took the boats and the fishermen to Sevastopol, the largest city in Crimea and a major port on the Black Sea.

The daily highlighted that relatives of the detainees contacted the Turkish Foreign Ministry and that talks between the two capitals, Ankara and Moscow, are ongoing.

fisherman,

WORLD Tunisia party leader banned from travel: Court

Tunisia party leader banned from travel: Court
MOST POPULAR

  1. Security tightened to protect historic Hagia Sophia

    Security tightened to protect historic Hagia Sophia

  2. Scorching heat to impact across country by weekend

    Scorching heat to impact across country by weekend

  3. Famous beaches closed at night for Caretta caretta

    Famous beaches closed at night for Caretta caretta

  4. We’ve defeated every attempt against our democracy: Erdoğan

    We’ve defeated every attempt against our democracy: Erdoğan

  5. Allies should encourage Sweden, Finland to meet Turkey’s security needs: FM

    Allies should encourage Sweden, Finland to meet Turkey’s security needs: FM
Recommended
Turkey pursuing suitable economic policy: Erdoğan

Turkey pursuing suitable economic policy: Erdoğan
Turkey’s NATO issues with Sweden, Finland can be overcome: US

Turkey’s NATO issues with Sweden, Finland can be overcome: US
Prominent quake expert dies at 75

Prominent quake expert dies at 75
Two ex-EOKA militants confess to killing Turks in 1960s on TV

Two ex-EOKA militants confess to killing Turks in 1960s on TV
Demirören Media High School to accept students after June 5

Demirören Media High School to accept students after June 5
We’ve defeated every attempt against our democracy: Erdoğan

We’ve defeated every attempt against our democracy: Erdoğan
WORLD Tunisia party leader banned from travel: Court

Tunisia party leader banned from travel: Court

A Tunisian court has imposed a travel ban on the speaker of the country’s now-dissolved parliament, a court spokeswoman said.
ECONOMY CEO pay up 17 pct as profits, stocks soar

CEO pay up 17 pct as profits, stocks soar

Even when regular workers win their biggest raises in decades, they look minuscule compared with what CEOs are getting.
SPORTS ‘Queen Cycling’ to start in Marmaris

‘Queen Cycling’ to start in Marmaris

More than 300 cyclists from some 12 countries will compete in the “Santini Queens of the Aegean Boostrace” race on May 29 in the southwestern province of Muğla’s Marmaris district, a tourism hub in the region.