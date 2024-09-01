Russia claims it captured another settlement in Ukraine

Russia claims it captured another settlement in Ukraine

MOSCOW
Russia claims it captured another settlement in Ukraine

Russia claimed Saturday that a group of its forces captured the settlement of Kirove in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region.

In a statement, the country's Defense Ministry said its Tsentr (Center) forces had captured Kirove, while other army groups had advanced along the frontline.

Meanwhile, fighting in Russia's western Kursk region continues, the ministry said, noting that over the past day, Ukrainian troops launched at least six offensive in different directions.

"Reconnaissance and search operations are continuing to destroy opponent's sabotage groups in the forests," it noted, adding that artillery and aviation forces carried out strikes on reserve forces in Ukraine, including in the northeastern Sumy region.

Ukrainian authorities have not yet commented on Russia's claims, and independent verification of the claims is difficult due to the ongoing wartime conditions.

Ukraine launched an offensive in the Kursk region on the night of Aug. 5-6. Moscow claims the incursion was orchestrated by the West and led by the U.S.

Last Tuesday, Moscow summoned American Charge d'Affaires Stephanie Holmes to formally protest the involvement of US private military companies alongside Ukrainian troops in the Kursk region, as well as the presence of journalists from US media outlets covering the events.

Ukraine claims its forces have captured about 100 settlements, including the town of Sudzha.

Russian authorities reported that the conflict has resulted in 17 deaths, 140 injuries, and the evacuation of over 121,000 people from the region.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that the offensive is intended to establish a buffer zone, claiming that Western ban on striking deep into Russian territory prompted him to attack the Kursk region.

Russian President Vladimir Putin condemned the incursion as a "terrorist attack."

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() German far-right wins historic state poll

German far-right wins historic state poll
LATEST NEWS

  1. German far-right wins historic state poll

    German far-right wins historic state poll

  2. Rapper Fatman Scoop dies after collapsing on stage

    Rapper Fatman Scoop dies after collapsing on stage

  3. Venice welcomes Pitt and Clooney with new film ‘Wolfs’

    Venice welcomes Pitt and Clooney with new film ‘Wolfs’

  4. Historical district hosts major ecological agriculture activities

    Historical district hosts major ecological agriculture activities

  5. 12-year-old pianist triumphs at international competitions

    12-year-old pianist triumphs at international competitions
Recommended
Russia thwarts massive Ukrainian drone attack

Russia thwarts 'massive' Ukrainian drone attack
Trump signals support for recreational marijuana in Florida

Trump signals support for recreational marijuana in Florida
Venezuela sent hundreds to maximum security jails: NGO

Venezuela sent hundreds to maximum security jails: NGO
Israeli army causes $135.2 million in damage in West Bank

Israeli army causes $135.2 million in damage in West Bank
Harris slams Trump over military cemetery visit

Harris slams Trump over military cemetery visit
Israel finds 6 dead hostages in tunnel as Gaza medics begin polio vaccines

Israel finds 6 dead hostages in tunnel as Gaza medics begin polio vaccines
WORLD German far-right wins historic state poll

German far-right wins historic state poll

Germany's far-right AfD was Monday celebrating a landmark win in a regional vote, sending a shot across the bows of Chancellor Olaf Scholz's government a year ahead of national elections.
ECONOMY African leaders in Beijing eyeing big loans and investment

African leaders in Beijing eyeing big loans and investment

African leaders descend on China's capital this week, seeking funds for big-ticket infrastructure projects as they eye mounting great power competition over resources and influence on the continent.

SPORTS Ferdi Kadıoğlu joins Premier League’s Brighton

Ferdi Kadıoğlu joins Premier League’s Brighton

Brighton has added Turkish international full-back Ferdi Kadıoğlu to its summer rebuild from Fenerbahçe.
﻿