Russell seeks to rebuild title bid with home win

SILVERSTONE

Fresh from a confidence-boosting victory in Austria, George Russell will seek to re-establish his title credentials this weekend by beating Mercedes teammate Kimi Antonelli and winning again in the British Grand Prix.



The 28-year-old Briton, who is 40 points behind the 19-year-old Italian in the drivers’ title race after eight rounds of the 22-race championship, has recovered the form that made him the pre-season title favorite.

His second win of the season at the Red Bull Ring last weekend came after claiming two consecutive pole positions.

It showed he has shaken off a difficult run of form and fortune earlier this year as Antonelli reeled off five consecutive victories to take command of the title race.

After winning nine of the last 13 British races and seven this year, Russell’s Mercedes team goes into the weekend as the team best-equipped for the high-speed Silverstone challenge with a car and power unit package that has been outstanding.

But the Silver Arrows, based at nearby Brackley, will not have it all their own way as defending champion Lando Norris of McLaren, Ferrari’s seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton and resurgent four-time champion Max Verstappen of Red Bull are all former winners seeking further success.

Russell said he would welcome a multi-team scrap for the title as the new ‘hybrid era’ continues to provide unpredictable and changeable racing, with little separating the top four teams.

“I’d love a big fight,” said Russell.

“To be honest, you want the best drivers with the best teams all fighting and, of course, Max is very much one of the best - with Lewis, Charles, Lando, Oscar...”

“The more the merrier. It feels like when we all raced in go-karting... That’s how it should be.”