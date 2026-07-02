Pochettino says Balogun foul 'never' a red card as suspension looms

SAN FRANCISCO

USA coach Mauricio Pochettino said on July 1 striker Folarin Balogun should “never” have received a red card after he was sent off against Bosnia following a VAR review, meaning he will miss his side’s last 16 World Cup showdown with Belgium next week.



In the 64th minute of July 1’s knockout game against Bosnia and Herzegovina, Balogun, having scored the opener in a 2-0 U.S. win, was controversially judged to have stamped on the back of defender Tarik Muharemovic’s foot.

Balogun also appeared to be injured from the coming-together with Muharemovic, but slow-motion replays showed his outstretched foot had come down in a dangerous position on his opponent’s turning ankle.

Despite protestations that the contact was accidental, Balogun received his marching orders after the referee went over to review the incident on the pitch side monitor.

“For me, never is a red card,” said Pochettino. “It never was [his] intention to step on the player.”

“It was a normal action in football, that you are fighting for the ball, and your feet land, no? Yeah, maybe it was a little bit tough, the scene, to watch. But I think it never was intentional.”

U.S. forward Christian Pulisic echoed those words, saying his teammate “didn’t deserve the red card,” and calling the decision “unfortunate.”

According to FIFA regulations, Balogun is automatically suspended for his team’s next match, and the suspension cannot be appealed, a spokesman for the governing body told journalists.