Rivals impress but Pogacar still boss ahead of Tour defense

BARCELONA

A few weeks ago, Jonas Vingegaard and Paul Seixas were lighting up the cycling world and making fans dream of an epic Tour de France battle to come, and then Tadej Pogacar reminded everyone who is the boss.

Vingegaard has been in the form of his life this year, taking part in three stage races and winning them all convincingly.

French prodigy Seixas has been sensational all year, performing at a level never seen before by a teenager.

But then Pogacar, 27, turned up at the Tour of Switzerland and crushed the opposition, which included former Giro d’Italia winner Richard Carapaz, over five days in such emphatic fashion that he might also have killed off the faint hopes of his few genuine Tour de France challengers.

He then spoke about his form in training compared to last year, when he won the Tour, the world and European titles, and three Monument classics: “I’d say I’m stronger.”

From a man who had just won the five-day Tour of Switzerland by six-and-a-half minutes, that was a shuddering thought.

He was talking about an altitude training camp in Sierra Nevada where he said he was “significantly faster” on a climb than he had been last year when he set “a really good time” which he thought he could not beat.

But the Slovenian has been in astonishing form this year. In five one-day classics and two stage races, he was won all but one: When he was pipped in a sprint finish at Paris-Roubaix by Wout van Aert.

He has 13 victories in 16 race days this year.

By comparison, Vingegaard has 12 from 36 and Seixas seven from 23.

Of the seven races Pogacar has competed in this year, he has won six and finished second in the other one.

In his two stage races combined, he won seven of the 11 stages and did not finish a single one lower than 12th.

It is no surprise that he feels stronger than ever: At World Tour level, he already has more victories this season than he had throughout five of the previous seven years.

This season, he has picked up more world ranking points on his own than all the other teams except for Red Bull-Bora Hansgroher of Olympic champion Remco Evenepoel, Vingegaard’s Visma-Lease a Bike and Seixas’ Decathlon CMA CGM.

Pogacar could well be on his way to his greatest season ever, but the same could be said of Vingegaard, who is the only man in the race to have beaten Pogacar at the Tour, triumphing in 2022 and 2023.

The Dane crashed badly in 2024 at the Tour of the Basque Country and was a shadow of his former self for the better part of the next 18 months.

But Vingegaard’s 12 World Tour level victories this season already beats his previous best in 2023 when he won the Tour de France for the second time and then also finished second at the Vuelta a Espana.

“I feel that I’m an even stronger version than I was back then,” the 29-year-old said recently.

This season, Vingegaard has won the Giro, Paris-Nice and the Tour of Catalonia for the first time, and almost as convincingly as Pogacar won in Switzerland.

From tomorrow, fans may be treated to the best ever version of Pogacar against prime Vingegaard.

But can Vingegaard’s best match a Pogacar at the top of his game?

Only time will tell.