EU top court upholds record 4.1 billion euro Google fine

BRUSSELS

The EU's top court upheld a record 4.1 billion euro ($4.7 billion) fine the bloc slapped on Google for anti-competitive practices related to its Android operating system.

The European Court of Justice dismissed the U.S. tech giant's second attempt to overturn the penalty imposed by the European Commission in 2018, which remains the EU's highest ever antitrust fine.

Alphabet, Google's parent company, was found jointly liable for part of the levy.

The commission had accused Google of abusing the popularity of its Android operating system to restrict competition.

It alleged Google pressured phone makers using Android to pre-install its search engine and Google Chrome browse, essentially shutting out rivals, and ordered it to pay a 4.3-billion-euro fine.

The findings were upheld in 2022 by the General Court, the EU's second-highest. But the Luxembourg-based body slightly reduced the levy to 4.1 billion euros, still the EU's biggest ever.

Google filed a new challenge arguing before the bloc's top court, the European Court of Justice, that the case was unfounded and that the sanction penalized innovation.

In first instance, the firm had pushed the case that the EU was unfairly blind to practices by Apple, which gives preference to its own services, such as Safari on iPhones.

It also argued that customers were in no way forced to use its products on Android and that downloading competing apps was just a tap away.

But the EU's top court found the first instance verdict "did not err in law when assessing the anticompetitive effects of the pre-installation conditions laid down by the Android agreements".

It rejected all other legal arguments put forward by Google and ordered it to pay the commission's legal costs.

Google said the judgement failed "to recognize our significant investment to ensure Android remains open, interoperable and free."

"In any event, we adapted our agreements to comply with the initial decision back in 2018 and we remain focused on continued innovation and openness for our users, partners and developers," a spokesperson for the company said.