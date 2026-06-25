Brazil advances, history for S Africa, Canada, Bosnia

Brazil advances, history for S Africa, Canada, Bosnia

MIAMI
Brazil advances, history for S Africa, Canada, Bosnia

Brazil punished Scotland’s defensive frailties to advance to the World Cup’s last 32 on June 24 as South Africa, Canada and Bosnia-Herzegovina completed a historic hat-trick by progressing to the knockout rounds for the first time.


Five-time World Cup champion Brazil clinched first place in Group C after defeating Scotland 3-0 in Miami, topping the group on goal difference from second-placed Morocco, which secured its passage after battling to a 4-2 win over Haiti in Atlanta.


South Africa stunned South Korea 1-0 in Monterrey to grab second place in Group A and set up a last 32 clash with Canada, which also made history by advancing in second place from Group B.


But Brazil’s victory at the Hard Rock Stadium left Scotland on the brink of elimination, dampening the mood among the traveling hordes of the famous Tartan Army.
Brazil’s win also saw coach Carlo Ancelotti give veteran striker Neymar his first appearance of the tournament, the Selecao’s all-time leading scorer coming on as a second-half substitute.


The biggest surprise of the day came in Monterrey where South Africa, which began the tournament with an abject 2-0 loss to Mexico, snatched a dramatic 1-0 win over South Korea, which had been favored to progress.


Thapelo Maseko’s 63rd-minute strike settled a cagey encounter as South Africa advanced after falling at the first hurdle in three previous trips to the World Cup.
“It’s very difficult to explain how it feels, it’s a fantastic experience,” South Africa coach Hugo Broos said.


“We scored and then it was 20 minutes of heart beating and hoping the game should be finished as soon as possible.”


South Africa will face World Cup co-host Canada in Los Angeles on June 28 in the opening game of the knockout rounds.


The Canadians qualified for the second round for the first time in history as the runner-up in Group B despite a 2-1 loss to Switzerland in Vancouver earlier on June 24.


Canada claimed second place in Group B on goal difference ahead of third-placed Bosnia-Herzegovina, 3-1 winner over Qatar.


Bosnia was celebrating later June 24 when FIFA confirmed it had qualified as one of the best of the eight third-placed teams, its four-point haul proving enough to send the team through into the knockout stages for the first time.


In the day’s other game, Mexico, which had already secured top spot in Group A with two opening wins, completed its first round with a 100 percent record after romping past the Czech Republic 3-0 in the Estadio Azteca.


Mexico moves on to a last-32 match in the same stadium on June 30, while the Czechs return home after finishing bottom of the group.

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SPORTS Brazil advances, history for S Africa, Canada, Bosnia

Brazil advances, history for S Africa, Canada, Bosnia

Brazil punished Scotland’s defensive frailties to advance to the World Cup’s last 32 on June 24 as South Africa, Canada and Bosnia-Herzegovina completed a historic hat-trick by progressing to the knockout rounds for the first time.

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