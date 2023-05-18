Runoff campaigns to target 1st round abstainers

Runoff campaigns to target 1st round abstainers

ANKARA
Runoff campaigns to target 1st round abstainers

Incumbent President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Nation Alliance’s candidate Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu are both expected to target around 8 million citizens who chose not to vote on May 14 after failing to pass the 50 percent vote threshold in the first ballot and prompting the second round.

Both leaders targeted the youth in their social media posts shared at the very beginning of their second-round campaigns, with Erdoğan addressing them, “I am proud of you. You are our hope, the apple of our eye, the guarantee of our bright future.”

The president urged them “not to allow anyone to come between you and your dreams, to intimidate you, to scare you, or to inject their own poison into you.”

Touching upon the economic difficulties faced by the youth, Kılıçdaroğlu said, “You even have to think for a coffee. Your joy of life has been stolen. Yet youth is carefree. They didn’t let you experience this even for a day.”

Moreover, around 47,000 people who were not old enough to vote in the first round were added to the target group of young voters.

A tough two-week awaits both leaders as they will try to consolidate their grassroots and, at the same time, bring around 8 million citizens who didn’t cast vote in the first round to the polls on May 28.

Accordingly, Kılıçdaroğlu frequently urges the youth and women to cast ballots in the second round. He is also expected to raise a strong voice in the fight against terrorism as part of the negotiations with nationalist Ata Alliance’s candidate Sinan Oğan, who received more than 5 percent of the votes.

Meanwhile, Erdoğan said earlier this week he does not plan to hold rallies for the second round of presidential elections but will hold rally-like meetings in the earthquake-hit provinces.

Likewise, Kılıçdaroğlu is also expected to carry out his campaign by visiting strategic points, especially in the quake zone, where he plans to give strong messages.

Turkey, Türkiye, runoff, Erdogan,

TÜRKIYE Three arrested over fake İnce videotape

Three arrested over fake İnce videotape
LATEST NEWS

  1. Three arrested over fake İnce videotape

    Three arrested over fake İnce videotape

  2. Kılıçdaroğlu says he got people’s message from 1st round of polls

    Kılıçdaroğlu says he got people’s message from 1st round of polls

  3. Runoff campaigns to target 1st round abstainers

    Runoff campaigns to target 1st round abstainers

  4. Erdoğan pledges not to leave quake survivors unattended

    Erdoğan pledges not to leave quake survivors unattended

  5. Türkiye criticizes anchoring of US destroyer in Greek Cypriot

    Türkiye criticizes anchoring of US destroyer in Greek Cypriot
Recommended
Three arrested over fake İnce videotape

Three arrested over fake İnce videotape
Kılıçdaroğlu says he got people’s message from 1st round of polls

Kılıçdaroğlu says he got people’s message from 1st round of polls
Erdoğan pledges not to leave quake survivors unattended

Erdoğan pledges not to leave quake survivors unattended
Türkiye criticizes anchoring of US destroyer in Greek Cypriot

Türkiye criticizes anchoring of US destroyer in Greek Cypriot
Youths constituted 15.2 pct of Türkiye’s population last year

Youths constituted 15.2 pct of Türkiye’s population last year
Lost martyrdom found after 108 years

Lost martyrdom found after 108 years
WORLD Chinas Xi hosts Central Asian leaders in milestone summit

China's Xi hosts Central Asian leaders in 'milestone' summit

Chinese President Xi Jinping will host a Central Asian summit on Thursday, seeking to build regional influence as G7 leaders hold a rival gathering in Japan.

ECONOMY Türkiye 4th most popular global tourist destination

Türkiye 4th most popular global tourist destination

Türkiye is ranked fourth globally among tourism destinations in 2022, according to a leading international tourism organization.

SPORTS Women receive order of 114,000 bocce balls from France

Women receive order of 114,000 bocce balls from France

Women workers who opened a workshop together to produce bocce balls after receiving relevant training as part of a project in the southern province of Burdur have received a massive order for 114,000 bocce balls from France.