Ruling party submits bill for setting up environment agency

ANKARA

Turkey’s ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) has submitted a bill to parliament for the establishment of an environment agency.

The 39-article bill aims at the management of the “zero waste” project and the creation of recycling systems, AKP Deputy Chairperson Mehmet Muş told reporters in Ankara.

The proposed legislation also foresees fines of up to 20,000 Turkish Liras (around $2,500) for the companies which do not set up zero-waste facilities while those that litter the public places will be fined with 1,000 liras.

“The agency will manage the recycling of packages. Under the new system, the recycling rate for glass will increase to 90 percent from the current 21 percent, and for plastics, the rate will increase to 90 percent from 57 percent. Not only batteries but also electronic goods will be recycled,” Muş said.

He added that the new system would reduce the need for raw materials, also checking the harmful emissions caused by them.

The new system, which is expected to become operational if parliament clears the bill, will save the Turkish economy some 6 billion euros over the next 20 years, according to Muş.

In order to check the waste, the bill has certain provisions in which companies along waste management firms will be jointly responsible for the production, sale, storage, shipment and collection of hazardous chemicals, he added.

Turkey’s Environment Agency will also oversee policies to prevent pollution, preservation and improvement of green fields.



Around seven members of the agency’s board will be appointed by the Environment and Urbanization Ministry for a period of three years.