Ruling party submits bill for setting up environment agency

  • October 12 2020 16:24:00

Ruling party submits bill for setting up environment agency

ANKARA
Ruling party submits bill for setting up environment agency

Turkey’s ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) has submitted a bill to parliament for the establishment of an environment agency.

The 39-article bill aims at the management of the “zero waste” project and the creation of recycling systems, AKP Deputy Chairperson Mehmet Muş told reporters in Ankara.

The proposed legislation also foresees fines of up to 20,000 Turkish Liras (around $2,500) for the companies which do not set up zero-waste facilities while those that litter the public places will be fined with 1,000 liras.

“The agency will manage the recycling of packages. Under the new system, the recycling rate for glass will increase to 90 percent from the current 21 percent, and for plastics, the rate will increase to 90 percent from 57 percent. Not only batteries but also electronic goods will be recycled,” Muş said.

He added that the new system would reduce the need for raw materials, also checking the harmful emissions caused by them.

The new system, which is expected to become operational if parliament clears the bill, will save the Turkish economy some 6 billion euros over the next 20 years, according to Muş.

In order to check the waste, the bill has certain provisions in which companies along waste management firms will be jointly responsible for the production, sale, storage, shipment and collection of hazardous chemicals, he added.

Turkey’s Environment Agency will also oversee policies to prevent pollution, preservation and improvement of green fields.

Around seven members of the agency’s board will be appointed by the Environment and Urbanization Ministry for a period of three years.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Traces of ancient life found in eastern Van

    Traces of ancient life found in eastern Van

  2. Turkey informs EU about COVID-19 situation in major holiday destinations: Minister

    Turkey informs EU about COVID-19 situation in major holiday destinations: Minister

  3. Turkey blasts 'unfounded claims' by top Greek diplomat

    Turkey blasts 'unfounded claims' by top Greek diplomat

  4. Turkey sends Oruç Reis back to east Med

    Turkey sends Oruç Reis back to east Med

  5. Counterfeit alcohol kills dozens in two provinces

    Counterfeit alcohol kills dozens in two provinces
Recommended
Turkish, Russian defense ministers discuss Karabakh, Syria, Libya

Turkish, Russian defense ministers discuss Karabakh, Syria, Libya
Hottest September records break in 93 sites of Turkey

Hottest September records break in 93 sites of Turkey
Man under alcohol’s influence blacks out on roof, saved in time

Man under alcohol’s influence blacks out on roof, saved in time
Turkey informs EU about COVID-19 situation in major holiday destinations: Minister

Turkey informs EU about COVID-19 situation in major holiday destinations: Minister
Swedish top diplomat due in Turkey for talks

Swedish top diplomat due in Turkey for talks

Turkey welcomes presidential election in Tajikistan

Turkey welcomes presidential election in Tajikistan
WORLD Azerbaijan responds to Armenia’s cease-fire violations

Azerbaijan responds to Armenia’s cease-fire violations

The Azerbaijani army thwarted Armenian attacks conducted in violation of a cease-fire aimed at recapturing former's military positions, the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan said in a statement on Oct. 12.
ECONOMY Auto production down 19 pct in January-September

Auto production down 19 pct in January-September

Automakers in Turkey produced 854,227 vehicles, including automobiles, light commercial vehicles, and tractors, this January-September, according to a sector report released on Oct. 12. 
SPORTS Turkish woman in parental control struggle against Japanese husband

Turkish woman in parental control struggle against Japanese husband

A 45-year-old Turkish woman, Sema Kobayashi, who had been beaten and thrown out of her house by her Japanese husband, Ataru Kobayashi, has now been living in a women’s shelter in Japan and waiting for the divorce and parental control trials.