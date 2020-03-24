Ruling party drafts proposal for arrangement in criminal enforcement 

  • March 24 2020 16:38:52

Ruling party drafts proposal for arrangement in criminal enforcement 

ANKARA
Ruling party drafts proposal for arrangement in criminal enforcement

The ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) has drafted a proposal for criminal enforcement arrangements for prisons and will exchange views with the opposition parties as part of measures against the novel coronavirus pandemic. 

The AKP submitted its draft text of the arrangement to the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) last week and submitted it to the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) and İYİ (Good) Party on March 24. 

The law proposal, which includes the enforcement arrangement, is expected to be presented to the Assembly Presidency after the negotiations are completed.

The arrangement prepared by the AKP aims to evacuate nearly 100,000 people out of a total 300,000 convicts, making changes in 10 different laws primarily in the Turkish Penal Law and Criminal Procedure Law. 

The arrangement changes conditional release rates. The convicted who completed half of his sentence will be released conditionally, according to the proposal. The probation period will be increased to three years. The scope of the “penal execution in housing” application for women, children and the elderly will be extended. 

The arrangement will not include those charged with deliberate killing and terrorist crimes. Conditional release rates applied in these crimes will not change.

With the regulation, the perception of impunity in the practice of probation will be eliminated. Every convict will spend at least 40 percent of his sentence at the penal institution.

Remission on sexual offenses and the drug trade

The probation period will be increased from one year to three years in all crimes except intentional murder, terrorism and privacy crimes.

The regulation will also extend the scope of the practice of imprisonment of prison sentences by staying at the penal execution institution at the weekend and at night, and with the scope of criminal enforcement practices the dwelling for women, children and the elderly will be extended. 

In sexual crimes and drug trafficking crimes, the right of release previously granted to three-quarters of those who have been sentenced will now be granted to those who have been charged two-thirds of their sentences.

With the package, the Prison Board under the head of the prosecutor will now decide conditional release or open prison application for the crimes, terrorism and rape defendants. Such decisions will go to the approval of the execution judge.

The CHP reportedly objects demission on charges against drug dealers. The CHP also opposes child abuse crimes to be included in the execution discount or good conduct abatement.

Turkey,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey starts using drug from China for coronavirus

    Turkey starts using drug from China for coronavirus

  2. Turkey announces seven more coronavirus deaths, 293 new cases

    Turkey announces seven more coronavirus deaths, 293 new cases

  3. Couple under house arrest over quarantine rule

    Couple under house arrest over quarantine rule

  4. Pilot of crashed plane put under house arrest

    Pilot of crashed plane put under house arrest

  5. Turkey unveils grand tax deferral package

    Turkey unveils grand tax deferral package
Recommended
Chief prosecutor elected Supreme Court head

Chief prosecutor elected Supreme Court head
No step back from social state while fighting COVID-19: Erdoğan

No step back from social state while fighting COVID-19: Erdoğan
Man detained over ageist curfew video

Man detained over ageist curfew video
Pilot of crashed plane put under house arrest

Pilot of crashed plane put under house arrest
Couple under house arrest over quarantine rule

Couple under house arrest over quarantine rule
6 PKK/YPG terrorists neutralized in northern Syria

6 PKK/YPG terrorists 'neutralized' in northern Syria
WORLD Two Turks die from coronavirus in Belgium

Two Turks die from coronavirus in Belgium

Two Turkish nationals in Belgium have died from the novel coronavirus, the head of the Belgian branch of the Union of International Democrats said on March 24.   
ECONOMY Türk Eximbank takes steps to back exporters amid virus

Türk Eximbank takes steps to back exporters amid virus

Türk Eximbank, Turkey’s major export incentive instrument, on March 24 introduced a support package for exporters to mitigate the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
SPORTS Galatasaray coach Fatih Terim tests positive for coronavirus

Galatasaray coach Fatih Terim tests positive for coronavirus

Galatasaray coach Fatih Terim announces that he tested positive for coronavirus.