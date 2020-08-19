Ruling AKP says it's open to hear views of associations on Istanbul Convention

  • August 19 2020 12:43:00

Ruling AKP says it's open to hear views of associations on Istanbul Convention

ANKARA
Ruling AKP says its open to hear views of associations on Istanbul Convention

The ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) is open to hear the views of all women associations on the Istanbul Convention, the party spokesperson has said, reiterating that they will never abandon supporting the family system while protecting women against violence.

“The work on [Istanbul Convention] is going on. We are seriously following the views of those who are expressing their position in a decent way and without insulting women. We are following the views of both those who support the convention and who don’t,” Ömer Çelik, the spokesperson of the AKP, told reporters following the party’s weekly executive board meeting under the leadership of President and AKP chair Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Aug. 18.

“What is essential for us is that we don’t see any inconsistency in protecting, empowering women and strengthening the family system at the same time,” he said.

The AKP has long been discussing whether Turkey should withdraw from the Istanbul Convention, an international treaty on combatting violence against women, as a result of pressure from ultra-religious groups, who argue that the international document was corrupting family values. They also claim that the convention promotes LGBTI rights, which they say “harm” Turkish cultural and social norms.

Women associations, including the conservative ones with links to the AKP, defend the Istanbul Convention as the main tool in pushing the governments to take effective measures to end violence against women.

“We are saying that our approach is based on our objective to protect and empower women while keeping the family structure intact in line with our assessments of the criticisms, supports and concerns expressed,” he said.

“Turkey is capable of producing its laws and jurisprudence as well as of introducing its thesis whatever the decision to be given on that matter. We have done it so far and we will do it afterwards. We are open to the views of all the women associations,” he stated.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey seeks to soothe ties with Egypt on Libya

    Turkey seeks to soothe ties with Egypt on Libya

  2. Trump says world leaders seek his aid with Erdoğan

    Trump says world leaders seek his aid with Erdoğan

  3. Government plans to take new measures before schools re-open

    Government plans to take new measures before schools re-open

  4. Minister warns private schools on in-person education

    Minister warns private schools on in-person education

  5. President Erdoğan sues CHP leader for 2 million liras over tax evasion claims

    President Erdoğan sues CHP leader for 2 million liras over tax evasion claims
Recommended
Turkey concerned over Mali presidents forced ouster

Turkey 'concerned' over Mali president's forced ouster
Turkey launches new phase of anti-terror op in east

Turkey launches new phase of anti-terror op in east
Turkey performs nationwide inspections against outbreak

Turkey performs nationwide inspections against outbreak
Tanzanian student in Turkey graduates top of his class

Tanzanian student in Turkey graduates top of his class
Red Cross official visits Turkey to discuss projects

Red Cross official visits Turkey to discuss projects

No one can hijack democracy: AKP spokesperson

No one can hijack democracy: AKP spokesperson
WORLD German institute says coronavirus vaccinations could start in early 2021

German institute says coronavirus vaccinations could start in early 2021

The head of Germany's vaccines regulator said some groups of people living in Germany could be vaccinated early next year against the coronavirus that has killed almost 800,000 worldwide and wreaked havoc on the global economy.
ECONOMY Turkish private sectors foreign debt falls in June

Turkish private sector's foreign debt falls in June

The Turkish private sector's outstanding external loans narrowed in June from the end of December 2019, the Turkish Central Bank said on Aug. 19.
SPORTS Mining licenses threaten Kaz Mountains, foundation says

Mining licenses threaten Kaz Mountains, foundation says

Licenses issued for mining operations that cover 79 percent of the Kaz Mountains in the northwestern province of Çanakkale threaten the environment, according to a report from the Turkish Foundation for Combating Soil Erosion (TEMA).