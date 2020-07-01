Ruling AKP lawmaker tests positive for coronavirus

  • July 01 2020 09:16:29

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
A leading lawmaker of Turkey's ruling party announced on June 30 that he has tested positive for the novel coronavirus

"Due to a positive result from the last corona test which we have routinely done, the necessary medical process has been initiated today,” Muhammet Emin Akbaşoğlu, AKP's deputy parliamentary group chairman, said on Twitter.

"Thank Allah, my general health is good," he said.

Akbaşoğlu called for prayers from his beloved friends.

His announcement comes after three opposition lawmakers tested positive Saturday for COVID-19.

The three are members of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP).

 

