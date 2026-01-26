Rubio warns Iraq on Iran ties as Maliki sets return

Rubio warns Iraq on Iran ties as Maliki sets return

WASHINGTON
Rubio warns Iraq on Iran ties as Maliki sets return

- Former Iraqi Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki arrives to his political block campaign rally before the parliamentary elections in Baghdad, Iraq, Friday, Nov. 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Hadi Mizban, File)

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio warned Iraq on Sunday against a pro-Iranian government as the expected return of Nouri al-Maliki as prime minister stirs Washington's concern.

Maliki, who left power in 2014 following heated pressure from the United States, has been chosen by Iraq's largest Shiite bloc, which would put him in line to be nominated prime minister.

Rubio, in a telephone call with incumbent Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, voiced hope the next government will work to make Iraq "a force for stability, prosperity and security in the Middle East."

"The secretary emphasized that a government controlled by Iran cannot successfully put Iraq's own interests first, keep Iraq out of regional conflicts or advance the mutually beneficial partnership between the United States and Iraq," Rubio said, according to State Department spokesman Tommy Pigott.

A pro-Iranian government in Iraq would be a rare boon for Tehran's clerical state after it suffered major setbacks at home and in the region.

The Islamic republic has killed thousands of Iranians since mass protests erupted in late December.

Since the Oct. 7, 2023 attacks, Israel has hit Iran both with strikes inside the country and heavy blows against Tehran's Lebanese ally Hezbollah, while Iran lost its main Arab ally with the fall of Bashar al-Assad in Syria.

An Iraqi political source told AFP that the United States had conveyed that it "holds a negative view of previous governments led by former prime minister Maliki."

In a letter, U.S. representatives said that while the selection of the prime minister is an Iraqi decision, "the United States will make its own sovereign decisions regarding the next government in line with American interests."

The United States wields key leverage over Iraq as the country's oil export revenue is largely held at the Federal Reserve Bank in New York, in an arrangement reached after the 2003 U.S. invasion that toppled Saddam Hussein.

Chief among U.S. demands is that Iraq prevent a resurgence of Shiite armed groups backed by Iran. Sudani, who took office in 2022, has won U.S. confidence through his delicate efforts to curb violence by the groups.

Maliki initially took office in 2006 with support of the United States as he strongly backed U.S. military efforts against Al-Qaeda in Iraq and other Sunni militants.

But the United States eventually soured on Maliki, believing he pushed an excessively sectarian agenda that helped give rise to the Islamic State extremist movement.

Iraq's parliament meets Tuesday to elect a new president, who holds a largely ceremonial role but will appoint a prime minister.

US,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() US deploys aircraft carrier as Iran warns against attack

US deploys aircraft carrier as Iran warns against attack
LATEST NEWS

  1. US deploys aircraft carrier as Iran warns against attack

    US deploys aircraft carrier as Iran warns against attack

  2. Nigerian president in Türkiye to meet Erdoğan

    Nigerian president in Türkiye to meet Erdoğan

  3. Rights group says Iran protest toll nears 6,000 dead

    Rights group says Iran protest toll nears 6,000 dead

  4. Özel opens week-long tour to meet opposition leaders

    Özel opens week-long tour to meet opposition leaders

  5. 7 CHP mayors to stand trial in bribery case

    7 CHP mayors to stand trial in bribery case
Recommended
US deploys aircraft carrier as Iran warns against attack

US deploys aircraft carrier as Iran warns against attack
Rights group says Iran protest toll nears 6,000 dead

Rights group says Iran protest toll nears 6,000 dead
Syrian army on alert over SDF truce violations

Syrian army on alert over SDF truce violations
Heavy snow, ice cripple life across US

Heavy snow, ice cripple life across US
Russia says Ukraine talks in UAE held in constructive spirit

Russia says Ukraine talks in UAE held in 'constructive spirit'
Witkoff raises Türkiye role in Gaza in Netanyahu talks: report

Witkoff raises Türkiye role in Gaza in Netanyahu talks: report
At least fifteen dead, 28 missing as ferry sinks in southern Philippines

At least fifteen dead, 28 missing as ferry sinks in southern Philippines
WORLD US deploys aircraft carrier as Iran warns against attack

US deploys aircraft carrier as Iran warns against attack

A U.S. naval strike group led by an aircraft carrier has deployed to Middle Eastern waters, the United States said Monday, as Tehran warned it was ready to hit back at any American attack launched in response to a crackdown on anti-government protests.
ECONOMY Europe will not tolerate unthinkable behaviour on tech platforms: EU chief

Europe 'will not tolerate unthinkable behaviour' on tech platforms: EU chief

Europe "will not tolerate" online abuses against women and children, EU chief Ursula von der Leyen warned Monday, as the bloc opened a probe into sexualised deepfakes created by Elon Musk's AI chatbot Grok.
SPORTS Zeynep Sönmez bids farewell to Australian Open in third round

Zeynep Sönmez bids farewell to Australian Open in third round

Zeynep Sönmez’s historic run at the Australian Open ended on Jan. 23, losing 3-6, 7-6 (3), 3-6 to Kazakhstan’s Yulia Putintseva in a third-round match.
﻿