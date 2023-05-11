RTÜK to sanction election ban violations

ANKARA

The Radio and Television Supreme Council (RTÜK) on May 11 has said it will impose the heaviest sanctions on media outlets that do not comply with the bans on election broadcasts and news announced by the election board.

The outlets will be able to broadcast only the news and communiqués to be delivered by the Supreme Election Board (YSK) between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. on the election day, the top media watchdog’s statement reiterated.

“It is strictly forbidden to announce the election results, to give false information and to make manipulations that may mislead the public, while there is no freedom to broadcast after the polls are closed,” read the statement.

The YSK, meanwhile, would bring forward the deadline of the ban, it added.

RTÜK will take the necessary measures and will “impose the heaviest sanctions” on the media outlets that violate the election calendar of the election board, the watchdog said. “It is the supreme council’s expectation from all publishers that these rules are meticulously observed.”

In the last 10 days before the day of voting, broadcasting in favor of, or against, a political party or candidate, or in a way that affects the vote of the citizens through written, oral and visual media, public opinion surveys, forecasts and any distribution is prohibited.

The calendar also imposes some bans on propaganda campaigns, which will end at 6 p.m. on May 13, the day before voting day.