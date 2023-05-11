RTÜK to sanction election ban violations

ANKARA
The Radio and Television Supreme Council (RTÜK) on May 11 has said it will impose the heaviest sanctions on media outlets that do not comply with the bans on election broadcasts and news announced by the election board.

The outlets will be able to broadcast only the news and communiqués to be delivered by the Supreme Election Board (YSK) between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. on the election day, the top media watchdog’s statement reiterated.

“It is strictly forbidden to announce the election results, to give false information and to make manipulations that may mislead the public, while there is no freedom to broadcast after the polls are closed,” read the statement.

The YSK, meanwhile, would bring forward the deadline of the ban, it added.

In case of detection of broadcasts contrary to the election calendar of the Board, RTÜK will take the necessary measures and will impose the heaviest sanctions on the organizations that violate the ban.

RTÜK will take the necessary measures and will “impose the heaviest sanctions” on the media outlets that violate the election calendar of the election board, the watchdog said. “It is the supreme council’s expectation from all publishers that these rules are meticulously observed.”

In the last 10 days before the day of voting, broadcasting in favor of, or against, a political party or candidate, or in a way that affects the vote of the citizens through written, oral and visual media, public opinion surveys, forecasts and any distribution is prohibited.

The calendar also imposes some bans on propaganda campaigns, which will end at 6 p.m. on May 13, the day before voting day.

WORLD Ukraines occupied nuke plant faces possible staffing crunch

Ukraine's occupied nuke plant faces possible staffing crunch

Russia intends to relocate around 3,100 Ukrainian staff from Europe’s largest nuclear plant, Ukraine’s atomic energy company claimed Wednesday, warning of a potential “catastrophic lack of qualified personnel” at the Zaporizhzhia facility in Russia-occupied southern Ukraine.

ECONOMY Turkish Airlines carries 24 million passengers

Turkish Airlines carries 24 million passengers

Turkish Airlines (THY) carried 23.6 million passengers in the January-April period, up nearly 34 percent from a year ago.
SPORTS Mage wins 149th Kentucky Derby to cap tumultuous week

Mage wins 149th Kentucky Derby to cap tumultuous week

Mage roared from off the pace to win the 149th Kentucky Derby on May 6, launching U.S. racing’s Triple Crown campaign as two more horse deaths on cast a pall on proceedings at Churchill Downs.