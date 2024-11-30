Row over admissions despite negative scores

Row over admissions despite negative scores

ANKARA
Row over admissions despite negative scores

Controversy is mounting over Türkiye's university entrance exam system amid allegations that students with negative scores are being admitted to universities, a claim the higher education authority strongly denies.

 

In Türkiye, university placements hinge on performance in a nationwide, multi-stage exam conducted annually. However, recent local media reports allege that candidates with negative scores, due to answering more questions incorrectly than correctly, are being admitted to lower-tier universities.

 

For example, a recent media report highlighted a situation where a student, despite receiving negative scores in physics could still be eligible to pursue the subject at a lesser-known university. Education experts argue that the growing number of universities and programs across the country has sparked concerns about the quality of higher education.

 

"It is unfeasible for candidates with minus points to have their score calculated,” read a statement by Türkiye’s Council of Higher Education (YÖK).

 

Local media reports claimed that around 203 departments, including four-year undergraduate degrees, admitted students with zero or minus scores.

 

Reports also showed that some individuals were admitted to programs such as pathology laboratory procedures despite scoring -12.5, dialysis with a score of -8.75, and physiotherapy with -8. Others were admitted to the Turkish Language and Literature department despite receiving a negative score in the Turkish section of the exam.

 

Some of these students were enrolled at foundation institutions, with several even granted scholarships, according to the reports.

 

"The basic proficiency test score is determined by the candidate's responses to the sections of Turkish and basic mathematics, as per the new test system that has been in use since 2018. Candidates who receive a raw score of 0.5 or higher on at least one of these two tests have their TYT score calculated,” YÖK’s statement read.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() The spotlight of this year is female chefs

The spotlight of this year is female chefs
LATEST NEWS

  1. The spotlight of this year is female chefs

    The spotlight of this year is female chefs

  2. Fossilized digestive remains reveal new perspectives on dinosaur dominance on Earth

    Fossilized digestive remains reveal new perspectives on dinosaur dominance on Earth

  3. Turkish director’s film wins 2 awards at Tallinn festival

    Turkish director’s film wins 2 awards at Tallinn festival

  4. Refik Anadol’s ‘Inner Portait’ exhibit opens in Istanbul

    Refik Anadol’s ‘Inner Portait’ exhibit opens in Istanbul

  5. Istanbul hosts Greek Cinema Days at Pera Museum

    Istanbul hosts Greek Cinema Days at Pera Museum
Recommended
Türkiye endorses panic buttons in taxis

Türkiye endorses panic buttons in taxis
Rize’s tea masters to share Turkish brewing art in Japan

Rize’s tea masters to share Turkish brewing art in Japan

Türkiye prioritizes stability and safety in Idlib: Foreign Ministry

Türkiye prioritizes stability and safety in Idlib: Foreign Ministry
Director General of TRT Sobacı: “TRT is Bringing Gazas Cry to the World”

Director General of TRT Sobacı: “TRT is Bringing Gaza's Cry to the World”
Presidencys Head of Communications Altun: “We Are Building Genuine Platforms for Dialogue on International Arenas”

Presidency's Head of Communications Altun: “We Are Building Genuine Platforms for Dialogue on International Arenas”
Nine held in Ankara over misuse of animal aid funds

Nine held in Ankara over misuse of animal aid funds
WORLD Trudeau meets Trump in Florida as tariff threats loom

Trudeau meets Trump in Florida as tariff threats loom

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau traveled to Florida on Friday for a dinner with Donald Trump at the president-elect's Mar-a-Lago estate, as the incoming U.S. leader promised tariffs on Canadian imports.
ECONOMY Turkish economy expands by 2.1 percent in third quarter

Turkish economy expands by 2.1 percent in third quarter

Türkiye’s economy grew by 2.1 percent in the third quarter of 2024, according to data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) on Nov. 29.

SPORTS Türkiye heads to Nations League playoffs after Montenegro loss

Türkiye heads to Nations League playoffs after Montenegro loss

Türkiye spurned the opportunity to finish atop its group in the UEFA Nations League and qualify for League A directly with a 3-1 loss at Montenegro on Nov. 19 night.
﻿