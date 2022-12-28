Round-planned fountain restored in Kibyra

BURDUR

A round-planned fountain unearthed during the excavations in 2016 in the ancient city of Kibyra, located in the southern province of Burdur, has been revived during restoration work that started in August this year.

According to a statement, the findings obtained during the excavations, its location in the city and the style of its architectural parts showed that the fountain structure was built after the earthquake of 23 A.D.

After its construction, the fountain structure, with additions and changes made in various periods, increased the visuality of the city and met the water need for a long time as a flamboyant water monument in the city.



It has three different usage phases and is decorated with columns, relief friezes and statues. It consisted of two circular pools, one inside and one outside. Possibly, the second pool was added in the last quarter of the 2nd century A.D.

Although it was understood that the roof of the fountain collapsed in an earthquake in 417 and got damaged to a large extent, the archaeological data we have shown that the structure was probably built in the early Byzantine era with some renovations probably in the 7th century A.D. and that it was used until the end of the century.

The fountain, which was unearthed to be demolished during the 2016 excavations, was restored in August this year with the approval of the Antalya Cultural Heritage Preservation Board, under the main sponsorship of the Burdur Governor’s Office and with the support of the General Directorate of Cultural Heritage Museums and the Turkish Historical Society.

The restoration has been completed using a total of 168 original architectural elements, except for a part of the conical roof that completes the crown-shaped structure on the upper part of the fountain structure. The imitations of 24 architectural elements that have not survived were produced to ensure the integration of the structure. Restoration work was completed as of Dec. 21.

Next, the fountain will be provided water from the ancient spring, which is still used today, by constructing a water line to the structure. Work has been initiated for this project, the statement said, and the fountain is set to be used with its original function as of May 2023.