Rönesans aims high in renewables

Rönesans aims high in renewables

ISTANBUL
Rönesans aims high in renewables

TotalEnergies has become a 50 percent partner in Rönesans Enerji, a subsidiary of Rönesans Holding, one of Türkiye’s largest conglomerates.

Currently operating six hydroelectric power plant projects with a total installed capacity of 166 MW, Rönesans Enerji aims to continue growing with a 100 percent renewable energy portfolio, striving to become one of Türkiye's top three green energy companies, the company said in a statement.

The size of the transaction was not disclosed.

Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar; French Ambassador to Türkiye Hervé Magro; Rönesans Holding President Erman Ilıcak; and Stéphane Michel, the president of Natural Gas, Energy, and Renewable Energy at TotalEnergies, attended the signing ceremony.

Some 55 percent of Türkiye’s installed capacity is composed of renewable energy sources, Bayraktar said.

“Türkiye aims to increase the share of renewable energy within our installed capacity to 65 percent by the year 2035. To achieve this, we will put into operation each year 3,000 MW of solar energy, 1,500 MW of wind energy, and a total of 5,000 MW of offshore wind energy for the next 12 years,” he added.

The collaboration with TotalEnergies represents one of the largest joint ventures ever established in the renewable energy sector in Türkiye, Ilıcak said.

“Through this partnership, we will closely monitor new technologies and vertical integration investment opportunities related to green energy transformation and, as we have done in all our fields of operation, we will take the lead in the energy sector in our country,” he said.

Rönesans Holding, which generates a significant portion of its revenue from international projects and investments with partners such as Meridiam, Sojitz and Samsung, has surpassed 7 billion euros in investments in Türkiye.

The company foresees its total investment amount in the country to exceed 10 billion euros by 2028.

Economy,

ECONOMY Rönesans aims high in renewables

Rönesans aims high in renewables

LATEST NEWS

  1. Rönesans aims high in renewables

    Rönesans aims high in renewables

  2. THY seeking to bring more tourists from Asian nations

    THY seeking to bring more tourists from Asian nations

  3. Sweaty robot may help humans understand impact of soaring heat

    Sweaty robot may help humans understand impact of soaring heat

  4. Climate crisis strikes country’s major olive producers

    Climate crisis strikes country’s major olive producers

  5. Barbie mania sweeps Latin America

    Barbie mania sweeps Latin America
Recommended
Togg to introduce new model next year: Minister

Togg to introduce new model next year: Minister
THY seeking to bring more tourists from Asian nations

THY seeking to bring more tourists from Asian nations
After a pause, US Fed likely to hike interest rates to 22-year high

After a pause, US Fed likely to hike interest rates to 22-year high
ECB to tighten monitoring of banks liquidity

ECB to tighten monitoring of banks' liquidity
Intl defense fair IDEF to open this week

Int'l defense fair IDEF to open this week
Amazon invests $120 million in internet satellite facility

Amazon invests $120 million in internet satellite facility
WORLD Cambodia goes to polls with Hun Sen all but guaranteed to win

Cambodia goes to polls with Hun Sen all but guaranteed to win

Cambodia's ruling party declared on Sunday it was on course for a "landslide" victory in an election where all meaningful opposition to long-time ruler Hun Sen was eliminated before polling day.

ECONOMY Rönesans aims high in renewables

Rönesans aims high in renewables

TotalEnergies has become a 50 percent partner in Rönesans Enerji, a subsidiary of Rönesans Holding, one of Türkiye’s largest conglomerates.

SPORTS Russias Zvonareva denied entry to Poland for WTA

Russia's Zvonareva denied entry to Poland for WTA

Russian former world number two Vera Zvonareva has been denied entry to Poland where she was to participate in next week's Polish Open WTA tournament, the interior ministry said on July 22.