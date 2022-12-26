Ronaldo was subjected to political ban in World Cup: Erdoğan

ERZURUM
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Dec. 25 said the latter was subjected to a "political ban" in the World Cup.

"They have wasted Ronaldo. Unfortunately, they have imposed a political ban on him. Sending a footballer like Ronaldo to the pitch with just 30 minutes remaining to the match ruined his psychology and took away his energy," Erdoğan said in an event with young voters in eastern Erzurum province.

"Ronaldo is someone who supports the Palestinian cause," he added.

