Romantic date in Istanbul costs 163 euros: Study

ISTANBUL

A romantic date in the Turkish metropolis of Istanbul costs around 163 euros ($192), making it the most affordable city in Europe for couples, according to a study by Deutsche Bank.

Deutsche Bank’s “Cheap Date Index" calculated the average cost of a typical date night across major cities worldwide.

The calculation covers expenses such as a bottle of wine, a dress, jeans, coffee for two, dinner at a mid-range restaurant, movie tickets, public transport and a short taxi ride.

While Istanbul ranks as the cheapest in euro terms, the figure does not account for local purchasing power.

For residents, the same date has become significantly more expensive: The cost has surged by 840 percent in Turkish Lira over the past five years and by 84 percent in euros.

This sharp increase places Istanbul among the fastest-rising cities in terms of costs, according to the report, highlighting the impact of inflation, currency fluctuations and rising living expenses in the megacity.

Czech Republic’s Prague follows Istanbul with an average cost of 186 euros, making it the second cheapest city on the list, while Budapest in Hungary comes next at 192 euros.

Some of Europe’s most expensive cities for a date, on the other hand, include Geneva in Switzerland at 400 euros, Zurich in Switzerland at 393 euros, Copenhagen in Denmark at 337 euros, Oslo in Norway at 321 euros, London in England at 313 euros and Edinburgh in Scotland at 297 euros.

At the other end of the spectrum, Bangalore, India, stands out as the most affordable city worldwide, with a date costing just 88 euros.