Romantic date in Istanbul costs 163 euros: Study

Romantic date in Istanbul costs 163 euros: Study

ISTANBUL
Romantic date in Istanbul costs 163 euros: Study

A romantic date in the Turkish metropolis of Istanbul costs around 163 euros ($192), making it the most affordable city in Europe for couples, according to a study by Deutsche Bank.

Deutsche Bank’s “Cheap Date Index" calculated the average cost of a typical date night across major cities worldwide.

The calculation covers expenses such as a bottle of wine, a dress, jeans, coffee for two, dinner at a mid-range restaurant, movie tickets, public transport and a short taxi ride.

While Istanbul ranks as the cheapest in euro terms, the figure does not account for local purchasing power.

For residents, the same date has become significantly more expensive: The cost has surged by 840 percent in Turkish Lira over the past five years and by 84 percent in euros.

This sharp increase places Istanbul among the fastest-rising cities in terms of costs, according to the report, highlighting the impact of inflation, currency fluctuations and rising living expenses in the megacity.

Czech Republic’s Prague follows Istanbul with an average cost of 186 euros, making it the second cheapest city on the list, while Budapest in Hungary comes next at 192 euros.

Some of Europe’s most expensive cities for a date, on the other hand, include Geneva in Switzerland at 400 euros, Zurich in Switzerland at 393 euros, Copenhagen in Denmark at 337 euros, Oslo in Norway at 321 euros, London in England at 313 euros and Edinburgh in Scotland at 297 euros.

At the other end of the spectrum, Bangalore, India, stands out as the most affordable city worldwide, with a date costing just 88 euros.

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Paris talks reaffirm commitment to Syria’s transition

Paris talks reaffirm commitment to Syria’s transition
LATEST NEWS

  1. Paris talks reaffirm commitment to Syria’s transition

    Paris talks reaffirm commitment to Syria’s transition

  2. Road crash kills district mayor in central city

    Road crash kills district mayor in central city

  3. Erdoğan says he may call Putin, Trump to push for peace talks

    Erdoğan says he may call Putin, Trump to push for peace talks

  4. DEM Party visits Öcalan amid PKK disarmament

    DEM Party visits Öcalan amid PKK disarmament

  5. CHP leader says gov't change can end Türkiye's woes

    CHP leader says gov't change can end Türkiye's woes
Recommended
Road crash kills district mayor in central city

Road crash kills district mayor in central city
Erdoğan says he may call Putin, Trump to push for peace talks

Erdoğan says he may call Putin, Trump to push for peace talks
DEM Party visits Öcalan amid PKK disarmament

DEM Party visits Öcalan amid PKK disarmament
CHP leader says govt change can end Türkiyes woes

CHP leader says gov't change can end Türkiye's woes
Türkiye to launch first Balkan Peace Platform meeting in Istanbul

Türkiye to launch first Balkan Peace Platform meeting in Istanbul
Türkiye continues to battle wildfires as experts warn of drifting ash

Türkiye continues to battle wildfires as experts warn of drifting ash
Electricity, water use hit record highs in Türkiye amid intense heat

Electricity, water use hit record highs in Türkiye amid intense heat
WORLD Paris talks reaffirm commitment to Syria’s transition

Paris talks reaffirm commitment to Syria’s transition

Syria, the United States and France issued a joint statement on July 25 reaffirming their commitment to swiftly advancing efforts to support Syria’s political transition, safeguard its unity and uphold its territorial integrity.  
ECONOMY Manufacturing capacity utilization sees modest dip in July

Manufacturing capacity utilization sees modest dip in July

The seasonally adjusted Capacity Utilization Rate (CUR) in the manufacturing sector declined by 0.3 points in July 2025, settling at 74.1 percent, data from the Central Bank showed on July 25.
SPORTS Palmer stars as Chelsea stun PSG to win Club World Cup final

Palmer stars as Chelsea stun PSG to win Club World Cup final

Cole Palmer scored two goals and made another as Chelsea stunned Paris Saint-Germain in the final of the Club World Cup on Sunday, beating the European champions 3-0 before lifting the trophy alongside US President Donald Trump.
﻿