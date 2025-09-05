Romance baiting to rug pulls: crypto scams are spreading

PARIS

The number of investment scams is mushrooming as the cryptocurrency sector flourishes on both sides of the Atlantic.

In the United States crypto currencies, the most well known of which are Bitcoin, Ethereum and Tether, accounted for 26 percent of fraud losses reported by consumers in connection with payments methods in 2024, compared with just nine percent in 2020, according to the Federal Trade Commission data.

Most of the victims are between 30 and 60, technology keen and are looking to invest, according to the FBI which puts at more than $400 million the losses avoided due to an operation it launched in January 2024.

In Europe, the police agency Europol said crypto trading was the main area of investment scams.

The main targets in France were 18-34 year olds, according to a report for the French financial watchdog AMF.

The AMF pointed to a high concentration of crypto in trading scams since 2023, which it says usually involve social networks directing victims to fake trading platforms.

'Pig butchering'

Under this scam, fraudsters disguise themselves as female "influencers" or seductive female crypto traders to mainly target men on social media networks, Margaux Frisque, a lawyer at d&a partners told AFP.

Excited by the prospect of fast profits, the victims fall into the trap without checking out the reliability of the sites they are being directed to, losing hundreds or even millions of euros, she said,

The term "pig butchering" comes from fraudsters referring to their victims as "pigs" that they gradually "fatten up" by luring them into a fake romance or friendship before "butchering" them by convincing them to invest in fake cryptocurrency schemes.

The victims are often left with devastating financial losses as well as psychological harm.

Interpol, in a bid to avoid stigmatising victims, has moved away from the term in favor of "romance baiting."

'Rug pull'

Rug pulls happen when developers lure investors to invest in apparently legitimate projects which are actually bogus, says lawyer Jasson Gottlieb of Cohen Morrison.

These scams mainly take place in decentralized finance, in the absence of middle men, according to Sonia Rogez, a lawyer at HSF Kramer.

Two of the biggest "rug pulls" took place in 2021: A scam in which the token Squidcoin was used to lure watchers of the Netflix series "Squid Game" before a mass sell off by its investors resulting in losses of between $2.5 million and $3.5 million.

The second took place when the creator of a virtual fighting game based on ape-themed NFTs disappeared with roughly $2.7 million investors had earmarked for the project.

More subtle versions of pull rugs involve the siphoning off of investment funds over a long period by hacking smart contracts - a computer code which should secure and automatise trading without the need for an in-between, Rogez said.

'Pump-and-dump'

Often involving "meme coins", which are generally purely speculative, prices are artificially inflated until insiders dump them in a coordinated manner, leaving investors with heavy losses.

Unlike rug pulls, which can only be carried out by a project's purported developers, pump-and-dump schemes can involve anyone.

This practice has long existed in traditional financial markets with so-called penny stocks, but there it has been curtailed by regulators imposing strict rules on banks and traders.

In the world of cryptocurrencies, however, the human middle men are usually replaced by blockchain, a decentralised register outside traditional banking networks.