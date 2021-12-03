Roman-era weaving workshop discovered in Perre

  • December 03 2021 07:00:00

ADIYAMAN
Excavations carried out in the ancient city of Perre in the southeastern province of Adıyaman have unearthed a 1,700-year-old carpet weaving workshop from the Roman era.

The ancient city of Perre was one of the five largest cities of the Commagene Kingdom and preserved its importance in the Roman period.

Stating that there were dye vats in the region before, Adıyaman Museum Director Mehmet Alkan said: “Excavations have started in three different areas in Perre. As the excavation season approached, the existence of a weaving workshop was detected in an area of 100 square meters, and we unearthed it. How did we understand this? The abundance of heavy stones led us to detect the presence of a small-scale weaving workshop here. We had identified dye vats in this area in previous years. Weaving work was done here and products were dyed here, too.”

Noting that the area was used as a small-scale industrial area, Alkan said, “Considering that the wall structure and the residential architecture here date between the third and seventh centuries A.D., this workshop dates back to 1,700 years.”

