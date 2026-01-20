Roketsan displays missiles, UAV munitions at Qatar defense expo

Turkish defense company Roketsan is showcasing a wide range of systems, from unmanned aerial vehicle munitions to anti-tank and air defense platforms, at the Doha International Maritime Defense Exhibition and Conference, or DIMDEX 2026, in Qatar.

The four-day event, running from Jan. 19 to 22, is being held for the ninth time under the patronage of Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad al Thani at the Qatar National Convention Center. It brings together global defense industry participants, including senior political leaders, defense ministers, naval commanders, government officials, and industry representatives.

At the exhibition, Roketsan is presenting its mini smart munitions MAM-C, MAM-L and MAM-T, along with several anti-tank systems, including the Cirit laser-guided missile, the Karaok short-range weapon, the Omtas medium-range system and the Lumtas-GM long-range anti-tank missile.

The company is also displaying the Sungur air defense system, the Levent close-in air defense system, the domestically developed vertical launch system Midlas, the Cakir cruise missile, the KMC tactical missile launch system and the BORA weapons system.

Murak Ikinci, chief executive of Roketsan, said on the sidelines of the event, which opened Monday, that DIMDEX is among the company’s most important strategic platforms in the Gulf region.

“We are pleased to contribute to bilateral relations through our defense exports, thanks to the high-level strategic Türkiye-Qatar relations,” Ikinci said.

He added that DIMDEX 2026, as with previous editions, is expected to further strengthen Roketsan’s cooperation with Qatar and other countries in the region.

