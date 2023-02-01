Rocket attack on Turkish military base in N Iraq

ANKARA

A rocket attack was carried out on the Basika Base of the Turkish military in northern Iraq early on Feb. 1, while Defense Minister Hulusi Akar detailing that the army is “responding in fold.”

“Terrorists often harass our troops, and our soldiers immediately give the necessary response in fold,” Akar told reporters before the ruling Justice and Development Party’s (AKP) group meeting on Feb. 1.

“Despite the severe cold and deep snow, our troops continue to fight with a great heroism with increasing determination and effort. No one should doubt that this struggle will continue until the last terrorist is neutralized.”

Neutralized is a term used by the Turkish military and officials to indicate terrorists were either killed, wounded, or captured.

The minister’s remarks came after a rocket attack targeted a Turkish military base near Mosul early the same day. Officials of the semi-autonomous region said an Iranian-backed militia claimed responsibility for the attack.

Shortly after the attack, the Islamic Resistance Ahrar al-Iraq Brigade — which is part of Iraq’s pro-government, Iran-backed umbrella group of Shiite militias called the Popular Mobilization Forces — said it was behind the rocket fire.

A defense ministry official said there was no damage or injury at the base but did not provide further details.

According to a statement from the Iraqi Kurdish region’s anti-terrorism department, at least eight rockets were fired at the Turkish base in Nineveh province, with two hitting the base itself.

Last November, a terrorist instructed by the YPG blasted a bomb in downtown Istanbul and killed six civilians. In reaction, the Turkish military launched a comprehensive aerial campaign, dubbed the Claw-Sword Operation, against the PKK/YPG positions in northern Iraq and northern Syria.