Robotics team represents country in worldwide competition

Robotics team represents country in worldwide competition

ISTANBUL
Robotics team represents country in worldwide competition

The Kaiser robotics team of German High School in Istanbul will represent Türkiye with their robots that keep up with digital developments at the FIRST Robotics Competition (FRC) to be held in the U.S.

German High School students formed a team named “Kaiser,” which means “emperor” in Turkish, in 2014.

Participating in robotics competitions held around the world, Kaiser took third place in the “Technology, Health and First Aid for the Benefit of Humanity” category at TEKNOFEST, Türkiye’s largest aerospace and technology festival, last year.

Kaiser robotics team is preparing to represent Türkiye at the FRC to be held in the U.S. this year.

Mehmet Selim Gürol, the project manager of the team, emphasized that in order to achieve intended success in FRC, not only robots but also social responsibility projects should be carried out.

“In this competition, they give awards by evaluating all the characteristics of robots from their mechanics to designs, as well as looking at how many people we influence with the works on opportunity and gender inequality,” Gürol explained.

Stating that the team aims to reach people of all ages and segments through their social responsibility projects with the theme of “disseminating science,” Gürol pointed out that they are actively working in both areas.

“With the workshops and training we have organized so far, we have reached 1,000 high schools, 500 secondary schools, 300 primary schools and 70 instructors in 15 different cities,” he noted.

“Our projects also include going to village schools and providing education there. We have an aspiration to go to villages in many provinces of the country and give training on many topics, especially technology, and open new doors by offering different perspectives to the students there,” Gürol stated.

ARTS & LIFE ‘Goblin mode’ Oxford’s word of year

‘Goblin mode’ Oxford’s word of year
MOST POPULAR

  1. Trump rebuked for call to suspend Constitution over election

    Trump rebuked for call to suspend Constitution over election

  2. ‘Wakanda’ stays atop N America box office

    ‘Wakanda’ stays atop N America box office

  3. Museum to return original Beethoven score to heirs

    Museum to return original Beethoven score to heirs

  4. Egypt dusts off pyramids for fashion, pop and art shows

    Egypt dusts off pyramids for fashion, pop and art shows

  5. Ankara asks Finland to end arms embargo: FM

    Ankara asks Finland to end arms embargo: FM
Recommended
Three high school students to join Antarctica mission

Three high school students to join Antarctica mission
Black widow cases rise in Türkiye

Black widow cases rise in Türkiye
Japanese influencer teaches baseball in Istanbul

Japanese influencer teaches baseball in Istanbul
Boy spends all summer break with his lamb

Boy spends all summer break with his lamb
Over 19,600 migrants pushed back by Greece rescued this year

Over 19,600 migrants pushed back by Greece rescued this year
Abdülhamid Han drillship starts activities in Med Sea

Abdülhamid Han drillship starts activities in Med Sea
WORLD Emmy-winning Cheers star Kirstie Alley dies at 71

Emmy-winning 'Cheers' star Kirstie Alley dies at 71

Kirstie Alley, the two-time Emmy-winning actor who starred in the hit television sitcom "Cheers", died Monday after a battle with cancer, her family said.
ECONOMY Workplace violence, harassment widespread: UN

Workplace violence, harassment widespread: UN

More than one in five people in employment worldwide have experienced some form of workplace harassment or violence, according to a survey released by the United Nations.

SPORTS Bomb search dogs trained by Turkish Army on duty at World Cup

Bomb search dogs trained by Turkish Army on duty at World Cup

Within the scope of measures to ensure security at the FIFA 2022 World Cup, bomb search dogs that are capable of detecting all kinds of explosives and specially trained by the Turkish Army have been deployed in Qatar.