Robotics team represents country in worldwide competition

ISTANBUL

The Kaiser robotics team of German High School in Istanbul will represent Türkiye with their robots that keep up with digital developments at the FIRST Robotics Competition (FRC) to be held in the U.S.

German High School students formed a team named “Kaiser,” which means “emperor” in Turkish, in 2014.

Participating in robotics competitions held around the world, Kaiser took third place in the “Technology, Health and First Aid for the Benefit of Humanity” category at TEKNOFEST, Türkiye’s largest aerospace and technology festival, last year.

Kaiser robotics team is preparing to represent Türkiye at the FRC to be held in the U.S. this year.

Mehmet Selim Gürol, the project manager of the team, emphasized that in order to achieve intended success in FRC, not only robots but also social responsibility projects should be carried out.

“In this competition, they give awards by evaluating all the characteristics of robots from their mechanics to designs, as well as looking at how many people we influence with the works on opportunity and gender inequality,” Gürol explained.

Stating that the team aims to reach people of all ages and segments through their social responsibility projects with the theme of “disseminating science,” Gürol pointed out that they are actively working in both areas.

“With the workshops and training we have organized so far, we have reached 1,000 high schools, 500 secondary schools, 300 primary schools and 70 instructors in 15 different cities,” he noted.

“Our projects also include going to village schools and providing education there. We have an aspiration to go to villages in many provinces of the country and give training on many topics, especially technology, and open new doors by offering different perspectives to the students there,” Gürol stated.