Robert De Niro testified in lawsuit

Robert De Niro testified in lawsuit

NEW YORK
Robert De Niro testified in lawsuit

Robert De Niro testified on Oct. 30 in New York City at a trial resulting from a former personal assistant’s lawsuit accusing the actor of being an abusive boss. De Niro, who at times appeared grouchy, restrained himself from erupting at the dissection of his interactions with her before finally blurting out: “This is all nonsense!”

The two-time Oscar-winning actor was the first witness in a trial resulting from lawsuits over the employment of Graham Chase Robinson. Robinson, who worked for De Niro between 2008 and 2019, was paid $300,000 annually before she quit as his vice president of production and finance.

The woman, tasked for years with everything from decorating De Niro's Christmas tree to taking him to the hospital when he fell down stairs, has sued him for $12 million in damages for severe emotional distress and reputational harm. Robinson said he refused to give her a reference to find another job when she quit in 2019 after repeated clashes with his girlfriend.

De Niro, 80, testified through most of the afternoon, agreeing that he had listed Robinson as his emergency contact at one point and had relied on her to help with greeting cards for his children.

But when a lawyer for Robinson asked him if he considered her a conscientious employee, he scoffed. “Not after everything I'm going
In opening statements that preceded De Niro's testimony, attorney Andrew Macurdy said Robinson has been unable to get a job and has been afraid to leave her home since leaving the job with De Niro.

He said De Niro would sometimes yell at her and call her nasty names in behavior consistent with sexist remarks he made about women generally.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Influencer detained over money laundering

Influencer detained over money laundering
LATEST NEWS

  1. Influencer detained over money laundering

    Influencer detained over money laundering

  2. Akşener accuses Hamas support of 'serving Israel's agenda'

    Akşener accuses Hamas support of 'serving Israel's agenda'

  3. Three Russians arrested in New York for shipping arms components

    Three Russians arrested in New York for shipping arms components

  4. Mass exodus of Afghans as deadline to leave Pakistan arrives

    Mass exodus of Afghans as deadline to leave Pakistan arrives

  5. Israeli airstrikes crush apartments in Gaza refugee camp

    Israeli airstrikes crush apartments in Gaza refugee camp
Recommended
Vlad the Impaler steps out of Dracula’s shadow

Vlad the Impaler steps out of Dracula’s shadow
Facebook, Instagram to offer paid ad-free subscriptions

Facebook, Instagram to offer paid ad-free subscriptions
Singing contest amplifies South Africa’s opera dreams

Singing contest amplifies South Africa’s opera dreams
Asteroid dust caused 15-year winter that killed dinosaurs

Asteroid dust caused 15-year winter that killed dinosaurs
The story of 500 years of cityscapes

The story of 500 years of cityscapes
Scary ‘Freddy’s’ film scores big N America opening

Scary ‘Freddy’s’ film scores big N America opening
WORLD Three Russians arrested in New York for shipping arms components

Three Russians arrested in New York for shipping arms components

Three Russians were arrested Tuesday in New York for evading US sanctions to ship electronic components for weapons used by Moscow in its war in Ukraine, authorities said.
ECONOMY We aim to achieve balanced growth, fiscal discipline: Şimşek

We aim to achieve balanced growth, fiscal discipline: Şimşek

The government aims to achieve a more balanced, inclusive and sustainable high growth level, Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek has said, also vowing to reinstate fiscal discipline.
SPORTS Man Utd say big goodbye to Bobby Charlton with win

Man Utd say 'big goodbye' to Bobby Charlton with win

Manchester United beat Sheffield United 2-1 on Oct. 21 night on an emotionally charged evening as the Premier League giant said a "big goodbye" to club great Bobby Charlton, who died earlier in the day.