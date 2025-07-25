Road crash kills district mayor in central city

YOZGAT
A district mayor, Musa Sarıaslan, lost his life on July 25 when his vehicle veered off the road and overturned into a ditch in the central province of Yozgat.

According to initial reports, the accident occurred between two border villages between Yozgat and Nevşehir, when the vehicle, driven by the mayor himself, lost control.

The Yenifakılı district mayor from the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) died at the scene, while Deputy Mayor Metin Dağ and municipal council member Ahmet Suveren were hospitalized due to injuries.

The 53-year-old mayor was elected in the March 2024 in local elections as a candidate from the MHP.

Yozgat Governor Mehmet Ali Özkan visited the injured at the hospital and later offered condolences to Sarıaslan’s family at a mourning house in the Yazlak neighborhood.

“We are deeply saddened,” Özkan told reporters, wishing the injured a swift recovery. Sarıaslan’s funeral will be held in Yenifakılı on July 26.

