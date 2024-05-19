Rize’s former storage containers transformed into cozy retreats

In the northern province of Rize, the  traditional Turkish “serender,” once used primarily for food storage, is being repurposed into hotel rooms by a local family.

The wooden structures, elevated on four poles and featuring a round base to deter rodents, were symbols of wealth in the past.

Originally used for storing food and hay for animals, Recep Kurtoğlu and his sons from the Ardeşen district revitalized a decaying serender, a staple of Eastern Black Sea architecture.

Initially intended for personal use, the family converted the structure into a hotel room upon demand.

They preserved the original structure, with the lower floor serving as a living room and a kitchen with a sink, and the upper floor as a bedroom.

Emphasizing their commitment to authenticity, Recep Kurtoğlu stressed their efforts to maintain the containers’ originality. Their endeavor to preserve the structures led to the creation of five serender hotel rooms, each around 150 to 200 years old. 

Burak Kurtoğlu elaborated on their preservation efforts and stated, “There were many of them in our region. The owners broke some of them into firewood. Some of them started to rot. It lost its value.”

“We took serender houses from different villages of Rize and moved them here. We designed the interior to provide hotel service.”

He highlighted the natural ambiance of the place, attracting guests seeking respite from city life.

Strikingly, Kaan Kurtoğlu noted the nostalgic scent of wood that permeates the interiors.

“You can smell the wood from the moment you enter it. Sleeping here, especially in rainy weather feels indescribable. Guests who stay here also think this way.”

The serender provides a glimpse into the region’s past while offering modern comfort to visitors.

