Rising toll makes quake deadliest in Türkiye's modern history

ANTAKYA

At least 35,418 people have died in Türkiye as a result of last week’s earthquake, making it the deadliest such disaster since the country’s founding 100 years ago.

While the death toll is almost certain to rise even further, many of the tens of thousands of survivors left homeless were still struggling to meet basic needs, like finding shelter from the bitter cold.

Confirmed deaths in Türkiye passed those recorded from the massive Erzincan earthquake in 1939 that killed around 33,000 people.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said 105,505 were injured as a result of the Feb. 6 quake centered around Kahramanmaraş and its aftershocks. Almost 3,700 deaths have been confirmed in neighboring Syria, taking the combined toll in both countries to over 39,000.

The Turkish president, who has referred to the quake as “the disaster of the century,” said more than 13,000 people were still being treated in hospital.

Speaking in Ankara following a five-hour Cabinet meeting held at the headquarters of disaster agency AFAD, Erdoğan said 47,000 buildings, which contained 211,000 residences, had been destroyed or were so badly damaged as to require demolition.

“We will continue our work until we get our last citizen out of the destroyed buildings,” Erdoğan said of ongoing rescue efforts.

Aid agencies and governments were stepping up efforts to bring help to devastated parts of Türkiye and Syria.

Much of the water system in the quake-hit region was not working, and Türkiye’s health minister said samples from dozens of points of the system showed the water was unsuitable to drink.

In the Turkish port city of Iskenderun, displaced families have sheltered in train carriages since last week.

While many have left in recent days for nearby camps or other parts of Türkiye, dozens of people were still living in the trains on Tuesday.

In Adıyaman province, rescuers reached 18-year-old Muhammed Cafer Çetin, and medics gave him an IV with fluids before attempting a dangerous extraction from a building that crumbled further as rescuers were working. Medics fitted him with a neck brace and he was carted away on a stretcher with an oxygen mask, Turkish TV showed.

Many in Türkiye have blamed faulty construction for the vast devastation, and authorities continued targeting contractors allegedly linked with buildings that collapsed. Türkiye has introduced construction codes that meet earthquake-engineering standards, but experts say the codes are rarely enforced.

Erdoğan announced Tuesday that the government planned to start construction of 30,000 houses in March.

“Our aim is to complete the construction of high quality and safe buildings in a year to meet the housing need in the entire earthquake zone,” he said.