Rising oceans to ‘threaten 1.5 million Australians by 2050’

Rising oceans to ‘threaten 1.5 million Australians by 2050’

SYDNEY
Rising oceans to ‘threaten 1.5 million Australians by 2050’

Rising oceans and flooding caused by climate change stand to impact 1.5 million Australians by 2050, a landmark report warned Monday ahead of the country's releasing its emission reduction targets this week.

The long-awaited national climate risk assessment found that rising temperatures will have "cascading, compounding, concurrent" impacts on life in Australia, home to more than 27 million people.

"We are living climate change now. It's no longer a forecast, a projection or prediction, it is a live reality, and it's too late to avoid any impacts," Climate Minister Chris Bowen said.

The report, prepared independently for the government, found that 1.5 million people living in coastal areas will be at risk of sea level rise by 2050.

By 2090, about 3 million people will be at risk from rising oceans.

Losses in Australian property values are estimated to soar to Aus$611 billion ($406 billion) by 2050 and could increase to $770 billion by 2090.

Should the temperatures increase by 3C, heat-related deaths could soar by over 400 percent in the country's most-populated city of Sydney, the report said.

One of the world's biggest fossil fuel exporters, Australia has been criticized for treating climate action as a political and economic liability.

Monday’s report comes as Australia is set to release its next round of emissions reduction targets in the coming week, a key obligation under the landmark Paris climate agreement.

Many hope the sun-kissed country will reveal more ambitious targets.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye condemns Israels ground offensive in Gaza as new phase of genocide

Türkiye condemns Israel's ground offensive in Gaza as new phase of genocide
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye condemns Israel's ground offensive in Gaza as new phase of genocide

    Türkiye condemns Israel's ground offensive in Gaza as new phase of genocide

  2. Teen plotted fair, bar attacks before İzmir police station shooting, media says

    Teen plotted fair, bar attacks before İzmir police station shooting, media says

  3. Bartholomew tells Trump Istanbul seminary may reopen in 2026

    Bartholomew tells Trump Istanbul seminary may reopen in 2026

  4. US decertifies Colombia as ally in drugs fight

    US decertifies Colombia as ally in drugs fight

  5. Germany raids suspected armed far-right group

    Germany raids suspected armed far-right group
Recommended
US decertifies Colombia as ally in drugs fight

US decertifies Colombia as ally in drugs fight
Germany raids suspected armed far-right group

Germany raids suspected armed far-right group
2025 summer Spains warmest on record

2025 summer Spain's warmest on record
Serbia indicts ex-minister over train station tragedy

Serbia indicts ex-minister over train station tragedy
Luxembourg says will recognize Palestinian State

Luxembourg says will recognize Palestinian State
UN investigators say Israel committing genocide in Gaza

UN investigators say Israel committing 'genocide' in Gaza
Europe stumped by Trump demands over Russia sanctions

Europe stumped by Trump demands over Russia sanctions
WORLD US decertifies Colombia as ally in drugs fight

US decertifies Colombia as ally in drugs fight

The United States said on Sept. 15 it has decertified Colombia as an ally in the fight against drugs, a decision that could cost Bogota hundreds of millions of dollars in U.S. military support.
ECONOMY Corporate assets hit 96 trillion Turkish Liras in 2024

Corporate assets hit 96 trillion Turkish Liras in 2024

The total assets of companies operating in Türkiye reached 95.84 trillion Turkish Liras in 2024, according to sector balance sheet data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK).
SPORTS Emotional homecoming for Türkiyes silver medalists after narrow EuroBasket defeat

Emotional homecoming for Türkiye's silver medalists after narrow EuroBasket defeat

Türkiye's national men's basketball team returned home on Monday to a rapturous welcome at Istanbul Airport following their silver medal finish at EuroBasket 2025, where they fell just short of the title in a thrilling final against Germany.  
﻿