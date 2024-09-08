Rio Tinto CEO in Serbia seeks to reassure over lithium mine

LJUBOVIJA
Anglo-Australian mining giant Rio Tinto's chief executive sought to reassure locals during a visit to Serbia on Saturday over his company's controversial lithium mining project.

Serbia has vast lithium deposits near the western town of Loznica and the mining project has been a perennial political fault line in the Balkan country in recent years because of its potential environmental impact.

On Sept. 7, Rio Tinto CEO Jakob Stausholm attended a meeting of President Aleksandar Vucic with residents in Ljubovija, in the country's west, and pledged to protect both the environment and people.

"The biggest challenge for us is to win the trust of you who live here," Stausholm said.

"One of the reasons why I am here today is to convey our promises to you as a reflection of our dedication" to safety for both the environment and people, he said.

This includes the safety of those working in the mine and living nearby and of the environment so that water, soil and natural habitats are clean and secure, he said.

Serbia's top court in July reversed an earlier government decision to halt the project, set to serve as a vital source to power Europe's green energy transition, following a string of protests in 2021.

The decision sparked fresh demonstrations across the country, the largest of which in early August saw tens of thousands take to the streets of the capital Belgrade, blocking key roads and occupying two main train stations.

Dozens of activists were arrested.

Despite the protests, the government signed a memorandum of understanding in July with the European Union that is seen as the first step in developing Serbia's lithium resources.

