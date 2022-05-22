Rihanna welcomes first child

  • May 22 2022 07:00:00

Rihanna welcomes first child

NEW YORK
Rihanna welcomes first child

Superstar Rihanna and rapper A$AP Rocky have reportedly welcomed their first child, after a pregnancy, the singer flaunted a radical revamp of normally covered-up maternity style.

The entertainment and fashion mogul behind the hits “Diamonds” and “Umbrella” gave birth to a boy on May 13 in Los Angeles, according to TMZ, which first reported the news.

People Magazine confirmed the celebrity birth, citing a source close to the couple who said they are at home with the baby and that “Rihanna is doing well. They are very excited to be parents.”

No other details, including the child’s name, have been made public.

The Barbadian-born Robyn Rihanna Fenty, 34, in recent years has become a billionaire, parlaying her music achievements into successful makeup, lingerie and high-fashion brands.

Rumors that she and A$AP Rocky, 33, were dating swirled for years before the pair confirmed last year that their romance was official.

The pair announced they were expecting in January with a set of glamorous snow-dusted images taken in Harlem, the mother-to-be sporting a long pink jacket buttoned only at the top, paired with a long bejeweled necklace over her bare belly.

asap rocky,

ARTS & LIFE Goddesses and witches star in British Museum show

Goddesses and witches star in British Museum show
MOST POPULAR

  1. Ukrainian shoppers returning to Istanbul’s Laleli

    Ukrainian shoppers returning to Istanbul’s Laleli

  2. Average house price exceeds 1 mln Turkish Liras

    Average house price exceeds 1 mln Turkish Liras

  3. Ferry services between Hatay, Turkish Cyprus start

    Ferry services between Hatay, Turkish Cyprus start

  4. Erdoğan talks to Swedish, Finnish leaders, discusses NATO bid

    Erdoğan talks to Swedish, Finnish leaders, discusses NATO bid

  5. Two ancient Turkish baths put up for sale for 166 mln liras

    Two ancient Turkish baths put up for sale for 166 mln liras
Recommended
Goddesses and witches star in British Museum show

Goddesses and witches star in British Museum show
Basquiat owned by Japan’s Maezawa sells for $85 mn

Basquiat owned by Japan’s Maezawa sells for $85 mn
Even streaming services fall short on diversity: Viola Davis

Even streaming services fall short on diversity: Viola Davis
Vintage Mercedes fetches record for 135 mln euros at auction

Vintage Mercedes fetches record for 135 mln euros at auction
‘Chariots of Fire’ and ‘Blade Runner’ composer Vangelis dies aged 79

‘Chariots of Fire’ and ‘Blade Runner’ composer Vangelis dies aged 79
No more streaming-only debuts for Oscar hopefuls

No more streaming-only debuts for Oscar hopefuls
WORLD Israeli forces shoot dead Palestinian teenager: Ministry

Israeli forces shoot dead Palestinian teenager: Ministry

A Palestinian teenager was shot dead by Israeli forces early on May 21 during a raid in Jenin in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian health ministry said.
ECONOMY China cuts key mortgage reference rate as Covid bites

China cuts key mortgage reference rate as Covid bites

China on May 20  announced it would cut a key interest rate as the country fights to boost its virus-hit economy and Covid-19 restrictions rip across major cities.
SPORTS Turkish boxers bag gold medals

Turkish boxers bag gold medals

Turkish boxer Ayşe Çağırır has bagged a gold medal in the 48kg category at the Women’s World Boxing Championships held in Istanbul by beating her Kazakhistani opponent, Alua Balkibekova.