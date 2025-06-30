Rihanna in Belgium for Smurfs premiere

Rihanna in Belgium for Smurfs premiere

BRUSSELS
Rihanna in Belgium for Smurfs premiere

Belgium rolled out the blue carpet on June 28 for Rihanna and other stars who turned out for the world premiere of the new Smurf movie. 

Rihanna produced ″Smurfs″ and voices Smurfette in the summer family film, a live-action animated reboot that takes the little creatures on a Smurfette-led rescue mission to save Papa Smurf.

At Saturday’s showing in Brussels, the visibly pregnant Grammy winner chatted with children, linked arms with someone dressed as her cartoon alter-ego and joined the audience arm in arm with A$AP Rocky.

Film director Chris Miller held Smurf toys and other cast members at the premiere included James Corden and Dan Levy. Many of the guests wore a shade of Smurf-ish blue.

The movie premieres in the U.S. on July 18.

Belgian comics artist Peyo created the Smurfs — known here as ″Schtroumpfs″ — and the Belgian capital embraced the premiere with a weekend of events.

It took place in central Brussels, not far from a Smurf museum. The city’s famed Mannekin Pis statue was dressed for the occasion as No Name Smurf. The city’s Grand-Place held Smurf-themed events all weekend, and tourist buses and train cars were decorated in blue.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Manufacturing PMI falls to eight-month low in June

Manufacturing PMI falls to eight-month low in June
LATEST NEWS

  1. Manufacturing PMI falls to eight-month low in June

    Manufacturing PMI falls to eight-month low in June

  2. ECB warns inflation set to become more volatile

    ECB warns inflation set to become more volatile

  3. Eight-country coalition aims to tax luxury air travel

    Eight-country coalition aims to tax luxury air travel

  4. UK food delivery firms to crack down on irregular migrant workers

    UK food delivery firms to crack down on irregular migrant workers

  5. US judge orders Argentina to sell 51 pct stake in oil firm YPF

    US judge orders Argentina to sell 51 pct stake in oil firm YPF
Recommended
F1 delivers Apple biggest big-screen hit

'F1' delivers Apple biggest big-screen hit
Gaziantep Castle set to reopen in October

Gaziantep Castle set to reopen in October
Beyoncé, Jay-Z steal show at Paris Fashion Week

Beyoncé, Jay-Z steal show at Paris Fashion Week
Drought shrinks flamingo numbers in Lake Tuz

Drought shrinks flamingo numbers in Lake Tuz
Canadian rocks may be the oldest on Earth

Canadian rocks may be the oldest on Earth
Digs restart at Saint Constantine and Helena Monastery

Digs restart at Saint Constantine and Helena Monastery
Hadrianopolis introduces AI-powered tour experience

Hadrianopolis introduces AI-powered tour experience
WORLD US Senate in final push to pass Trumps big, beautiful spending bill

US Senate in final push to pass Trump's 'big, beautiful' spending bill

U.S. senators were in a marathon session of amendment votes Monday as Republicans sought to pass Donald Trump's flagship spending bill, an unpopular package set to slash social welfare programs and add an eye-watering $3 trillion to the national debt.
ECONOMY Manufacturing PMI falls to eight-month low in June

Manufacturing PMI falls to eight-month low in June

The headline Istanbul Chamber of Industry (İSO) Türkiye Manufacturing PMI dropped to 46.7 in June from 47.2 in May.  
SPORTS Record-breaking crowd marks Greece-Türkiye women’s Eurobasket clash

Record-breaking crowd marks Greece-Türkiye women’s Eurobasket clash

The International Basketball Federation (FIBA) EuroBasket Women’s group-stage game between Türkiye and Greece has recorded a landmark attendance figure of 10,503 spectators filling the stands as the former triumphed over the host nation with a final score of 83-72.
﻿