Rihanna a mom again: report

LOS ANGELES

Rihanna has given birth to a baby boy, her second child with rapper A$AP Rocky, a report said on Aug. 21.

The music megastar and beauty entrepreneur became a mother for the second time at the start of month, entertainment outlet TMZ said.

"Sources with direct knowledge tell us the baby arrived Aug. 3 in Los Angeles," TMZ said.

"We don't yet know the kiddo's name, but we do know it starts with 'R' and it's a boy."

The "Lift me up" singer welcomed her first child, a son, in May last year.

And she wordlessly announced her second pregnancy at this year's Super Bowl in Arizona, proudly displaying her baby bump to a global audiences of hundreds of millions.

Since releasing "Anti" in early 2016, Robyn Rihanna Fenty has taken a break from recording but has by no means taken it easy: she's become a billionaire, parlaying her music achievements into successful makeup, lingerie and high-fashion brands.

Since her last album Rihanna has performed occasional features and more recently recorded music for the "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" soundtrack.