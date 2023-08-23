Rihanna a mom again: report

Rihanna a mom again: report

LOS ANGELES
Rihanna a mom again: report

Rihanna has given birth to a baby boy, her second child with rapper A$AP Rocky, a report said on Aug. 21.

The music megastar and beauty entrepreneur became a mother for the second time at the start of month, entertainment outlet TMZ said.

"Sources with direct knowledge tell us the baby arrived Aug. 3 in Los Angeles," TMZ said.

"We don't yet know the kiddo's name, but we do know it starts with 'R' and it's a boy."

The "Lift me up" singer welcomed her first child, a son, in May last year.

And she wordlessly announced her second pregnancy at this year's Super Bowl in Arizona, proudly displaying her baby bump to a global audiences of hundreds of millions.

Since releasing "Anti" in early 2016, Robyn Rihanna Fenty has taken a break from recording but has by no means taken it easy: she's become a billionaire, parlaying her music achievements into successful makeup, lingerie and high-fashion brands.

Since her last album Rihanna has performed occasional features and more recently recorded music for the "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" soundtrack.

mom, pregnant,

TÜRKIYE Danish envoy summoned over continued attacks on Quran

Danish envoy summoned over continued attacks on Quran
LATEST NEWS

  1. Danish envoy summoned over continued attacks on Quran

    Danish envoy summoned over continued attacks on Quran

  2. Turkish FM holds talks with Iraqi counterpart in Baghdad

    Turkish FM holds talks with Iraqi counterpart in Baghdad

  3. At least 1,100 missing after Hawaii fires

    At least 1,100 missing after Hawaii fires

  4. Erdoğan vows to eradicate terrorism

    Erdoğan vows to eradicate terrorism

  5. India's historic cut-price Moon mission set for touchdown

    India's historic cut-price Moon mission set for touchdown
Recommended
Traditional stone carvers chisel on in village swallowed by Mexico City

Traditional stone carvers chisel on in village swallowed by Mexico City
Hitler birth house redesign to start in October

Hitler birth house redesign to start in October
Jakarta orders civil servants work from home to improve air quality

Jakarta orders civil servants work from home to improve air quality
Total frenzy: Swift fever grows in Latin America

'Total frenzy': Swift fever grows in Latin America
‘Seagull feeding pose’ captivates 2,000 tourists every day

‘Seagull feeding pose’ captivates 2,000 tourists every day
As world warms, Sweden might boost its young wine industry

As world warms, Sweden might boost its young wine industry
WORLD At least 1,100 missing after Hawaii fires

At least 1,100 missing after Hawaii fires

At least 1,100 people are still missing two weeks after deadly wildfires ravaged the Hawaiian island of Maui, authorities said Tuesday, with the FBI seeking family members' help in identifying the remains of the dead.

ECONOMY AI likely to augment rather than destroy jobs: UN study

AI likely to augment rather than destroy jobs: UN study

Artificial Intelligence is more likely to augment jobs than to destroy them, a U.N. study has indicated, at a time of growing anxiety over the potential impact of the technology.

SPORTS 35th edition of cross-continental swimming race held in Bosphorus

35th edition of cross-continental swimming race held in Bosphorus

Istanbul has served as the venue for the 35th time for the Bosphorus cross-continental swimming event, which witnessed more than 2,600 competitors from more than 70 nations.