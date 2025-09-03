Rights group says 10 killed in Indonesia protests

JAKARTA
At least 10 people were killed during violent protests in Indonesia last week, a rights group said on Wednesday, one of several organizations to report fatalities due to the unrest.

The disturbances that rocked Southeast Asia's biggest economy last week were sparked by discontent over economic inequality and lavish perks for lawmakers.

They later widened to include anger against police after footage circulated of the killing of a young driver by a paramilitary unit.

The state-affiliated National Commission on Human Rights (Komnas HAM) told AFP yesterday that it had received reports that 10 people had died.

"There are indications that some of them were victims of authorities' excessive force," Anis Hidayah, the head of the group, said.

The deaths were reported in the jurisdictions of Greater Jakarta, Makassar in South Sulawesi, Central Java, and Papua, she said.

Komnas HAM also reported that more than 900 people were injured and thousands detained, although most of them have since been released.

"Many other locations have not reported [any] findings; there is a possibility the figures will rise," Anis said.

The unrest in multiple cities across Indonesia was the worst since President Prabowo Subianto took power last year and forced the ex-general into a U-turn on perks for legislators.

Amnesty International Indonesia reported the same death toll and urged the government to "conduct an independent investigation."

 

