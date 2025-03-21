Rift grows in Israel as gov’t sacks intel chief

TEL AVIV
Ronen Bar, chief of the Israel Security Agency (also known as Shabak or Shin Bet), attends a ceremony marking Memorial Day for fallen soldiers of Israel's wars and victims of attacks at Jerusalem's Mount Herzl military cemetery on May 13, 2024.

Israel's opposition and an NGO said on March 21 they had filed a petition against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's decision to dismiss internal security agency Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar.

Netanyahu's government moved to dismiss Bar in the early hours of March 21, after previously citing an "ongoing lack of trust.”

“Ronen Bar will conclude his duties on April 10, 2025 or when a permanent ISA Director is appointed – whichever comes first,” said a statement from Netanyahu’s office.

This marks the first time an Israeli Shin Bet chief has been dismissed.

Speaking in the cabinet meeting, Netanyahu said that Bar is “soft” and “not the right person to rehabilitate the organization.”

Bar sent a letter to the government in response to Netanyahu’s decision, arguing that the dismissal was based on unsubstantiated claims and suggesting ulterior motives behind it.

Bar's relationship with the Netanyahu government was strained after he blamed the executive for the security fiasco of Hamas' attack in 2023.

It was further strained by a Shin Bet investigation into a case dubbed in media reports as "Qatargate" over alleged covert payments to a Netanyahu aide from Qatar.

