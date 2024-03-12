Retrial on Isparta plane crash ends after 17 years as penalties upheld

Retrial on Isparta plane crash ends after 17 years as penalties upheld

ISPARTA
Retrial on Isparta plane crash ends after 17 years as penalties upheld

The long-awaited conclusion of a retrial stemming from the 2007 plane crash in Isparta has finally been reached, as the top appeals court's criminal chamber approved the penalties for airline officials involved in the incident.

The crash, which claimed the lives of 57 individuals, including renowned physicist Engin Arık from Boğaziçi University and five other academics, captured nationwide attention.

In the latest development, the Court of Appeals completed its review regarding the initial verdict handed down by an Isparta court against Tuncay Mustafa Doğaner, then vice chairman and general manager of Atlasjet Airlines, and Mehmet Şerif Erbilgin, former flight operations manager.

Both men had initially been acquitted in the main case file, only to face retrial and subsequently be sentenced to five years and 10 months in prison for "manslaughter."

The incident unfolded on Nov. 30, 2007, when a passenger plane operated by World Focus Airlines, carrying Atlasjet passengers from Istanbul to Isparta, crashed near the Keçiborlu district.

The aftermath saw a protracted legal battle, with a civil lawsuit being initiated in 2009. Initially involving 10 defendants, including senior and technical personnel from World Focus Airlines, the number of individuals on trial swelled to 20 over time.

On Jan. 6, 2015, the Isparta court handed down sentences ranging from 11 years and eight months to one year and eight months for eight of the defendants, while 12 others, including Doğaner and Erbilgin, were acquitted.

However, upon appeal, the Court of Appeals upheld the sentences for World Focus Airlines officials but overturned the acquittals of Doğaner and Erbilgin.

In its decision, the chamber stated that Doğaner and Erbilgin were "secondarily at fault" in the accident, warranting a retrial on these grounds.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() EU to recommend opening membership talks with Bosnia

EU to recommend opening membership talks with Bosnia
LATEST NEWS

  1. EU to recommend opening membership talks with Bosnia

    EU to recommend opening membership talks with Bosnia

  2. Hezbollah says launched over 100 rockets at Israeli positions

    Hezbollah says launched over 100 rockets at Israeli positions

  3. Sweeping judicial reform bill published in Official Gazette

    Sweeping judicial reform bill published in Official Gazette

  4. Venezuela's Maduro chosen as ruling party election candidate

    Venezuela's Maduro chosen as ruling party election candidate

  5. South Korea 'concerned' doctors' strike could escalate

    South Korea 'concerned' doctors' strike could escalate
Recommended
Sweeping judicial reform bill published in Official Gazette

Sweeping judicial reform bill published in Official Gazette
Turkish, Greek officials hold talks in Ankara amid thaw in ties

Turkish, Greek officials hold talks in Ankara amid thaw in ties
Protesters call for return of teen involved in fatal Istanbul crash

Protesters call for return of teen involved in fatal Istanbul crash

Ministry unveils 5-year public health road map

Ministry unveils 5-year public health road map

Young Turkish swimmer gears up to cross Cook Strait

Young Turkish swimmer gears up to cross Cook Strait
New sightseeing train completes promotional run in Black Sea Region

New sightseeing train completes promotional run in Black Sea Region
WORLD EU to recommend opening membership talks with Bosnia

EU to recommend opening membership talks with Bosnia

The EU's executive arm will on Tuesday recommend that member states open formal membership talks with Bosnia, European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen announced.
ECONOMY Auto industry’s production rises 19 percent in February

Auto industry’s production rises 19 percent in February

The Turkish auto industry produced more than 133,000 vehicles in February, marking a strong 19.2 percent increase from a year ago, after output declined by 3 percent in the previous month.
SPORTS Kenyan marathon world record-holder Kiptum killed in car crash

Kenyan marathon world record-holder Kiptum killed in car crash

Tributes poured in on Monday for Kenyan running sensation Kelvin Kiptum after the marathon world record-holder was killed in a car crash at the age of 24.

﻿