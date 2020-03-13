Retail sales volume up 9.6 percent in January

ANKARA - Anadolu Agency

Turkey's calendar-adjusted retail sales volume with constant prices rose 9.6 percent year-on-year in January, the country's statistical authority announced on March 13.

"In the same month food, drinks and tobacco sales increased by 5.5 percent," TÜİK said.

Excluding automotive fuel, non-food sales surged 13.6 percent, while automotive fuel sales rose 5.8 percent over the same period.

Among non-food items, the volume of computers, books, and telecommunications equipment sales rose 19.2 percent, while textile, clothing, and footwear sales climbed 16.5 percent, medical goods and cosmetic sales went up 7.3 percent, and electronic goods and furniture sales increased 3.8 percent in the same period.

Sales by mail order and the internet climbed 34 percent year-on-year in January.

On a monthly basis, retail sales volume with constant prices fell 0.8 percent in January, TÜİK said.