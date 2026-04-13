Retail sales rises 16 percent annually in February

Retail sales rises 16 percent annually in February

ANKARA
Retail sales rises 16 percent annually in February

Retail sales volume in February increased by 15.6 percent year-on-year, while overall trade sales volume rose 4 percent, according to data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) on April 13.

On a monthly basis, trade sales volume declined 0.6 percent, retail trade sales volume fell 0.2 percent, and wholesale trade sales volume edged up 0.2 percent.

Food, beverages and tobacco sales grew 6.4 percent annually but slipped 0.3 percent compared to January. Non-food retail sales surged 21.3 percent year-on-year but dropped 0.4 percent month-on-month. Textile, clothing and footwear sales rose 7.8 percent annually and 0.1 percent monthly. Sales through mail orders and the internet jumped 25.4 percent compared to February 2025 and increased 0.9 percent from January 2026.

Separate TÜİK data published on April 13 showed that the total turnover index, covering industry, construction, trade, and services, rose 34.2 percent year-on-year in February 2026.

Industry turnover increased 31.7 percent, construction 20.2 percent, trade 36.8 percent and services 34.6 percent.

On a monthly basis, the total turnover index grew 2 percent, with industry up 4.1 percent, construction down 3 percent, trade up 1.5 percent and services up 2.5 percent.

Türkiye,

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