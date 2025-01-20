Restoration to start at ancient stadion

BOLU

Restoration efforts have begun at the Roman-era ancient stadium in Bolu, with the area envisioned to be developed into an archaeopark, Bolu Museum Director Atılgan Kaya has said.

The structure of the ancient stadion was identified in 2008 at Hisar Tepesi, Büyükcami neighborhood. The ancient structure, dating back to the 2nd and 3rd centuries A.D. from the Roman period, revealed 94.5-meter-long steps during excavation works. Restoration works and an archaeopark project have been initiated for the ancient structure, which is already illuminated.

Providing information about the structure, Kaya said, “The Bolu Ancient Stadion ruins are the most significant monumental structure in the Western Black Sea region. It is the only structure here. It was built in tribute to Emperor Hadrian. The stadion was constructed by the local wealthy people of the time as a gift and a beautiful offering during Hadrianus' visit to the ancient city of Claudiopolis Bolu.”

Speaking about the excavations, Kaya said, “If this ancient stadion was located in a village or an open area, it would have been unveiled as the most important cultural structure of the Western Black Sea region, comparable to Aphrodisias. We, at the Bolu Museum Directorate, are completing all these works. We have been working intensively for three years, and we have almost completely removed the soil covering the site. We have revealed all the remaining parts of the structure, and the excavations here are likely to conclude next season."

Stating that restoration works would continue in the area, Kaya noted, “This place will not remain as it is. As the Provincial Directorate of Culture and Tourism, we are working within a planned framework. In collaboration with them, it is envisioned to evaluate this area as an archaeopark. However, we will also consult with the Culture and Tourism Ministry. If they have suggestions, we will present this area to the public’s appreciation accordingly and aim to transform this street into a center of attraction. Bolu is generally known for tourism, but it has a significant cultural potential, with this site being the most important aspect of that potential. Additionally, we aim to restore the steps to their full height, creating an even more impressive ambiance.”

Bolu Museum Directorate archaeologist Hakan Ulutürk noted that only one-third of the structure remains, saying, “We estimate that it originally had a long side of 187 or 192 meters. However, due to development over time, much of it has been destroyed, leaving us with 94 to 96 meters. This was originally in a horseshoe or U-shape. What remains now is just one side. It had a horseshoe-shaped curve and another section across from us, likely elevated with a retaining wall. Ultimately, only about one-third of the structure remains.”