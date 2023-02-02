Restoration of historical neighborhood reaches final stage

ANKARA
Within the scope of Türkiye’s first mass housing project, a comprehensive restoration work is being carried out in the Saraçoğlu neighborhood with the “Revitalization of Saraçoğlu Neighborhood Project,” which is carried out with a completely nature and environment-centered approach.

Every state was approved by the Cultural Heritage Board, while the project is being implemented on an area of 125,000 square meters.

A 44,000-square-meter section will be green area.

As part of the restoration, all 210 monumental trees in the region were preserved, and more than 3,000 new trees were planted.

By reviving the old stream bed, a biological pond is being built, a 24/7 active living area is being prepared with culture and art activity areas around this pond.

Within the scope of the project, 199 residences, 172 workplaces and offices, 112 shops and a hotel with 159 rooms were restored. The residences were designed as a modern interpretation of traditional Turkish houses.

“We have designed a project housing 44 registered structures, built as the first mass housing project, registered trees, unique climate and ecological corridor. There is a life here that differs from other parts of Ankara,” said Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Minister Murat Kurum.

“Our project has reached the final stage. It will be an attraction center of Ankara with commercial units, offices, residences and living spaces,” Kurum expressed.

