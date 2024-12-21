Restoration of Atatürk House to conclude by September 2025

ANKARA
The historic house in Thessaloniki, Greece, where modern Türkiye founder Mustafa Kemal Atatürk was born, is set to reopen in September next year following an extensive restoration project.

Overseen by Türkiye’s Culture and Tourism Ministry and coordinated by the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA), the restoration is being conducted in close collaboration with Greek authorities.

The project seeks to restore the building’s original character and ambiance as a “Turkish House,” which was altered during previous renovations.

Using historical photographs and traditional architectural elements, the restoration team is recreating the authentic atmosphere that reflects the period in which Atatürk lived.

The work involves restoring wooden doors, windows, ceilings and floors, ensuring all details align with the structure’s historical integrity.

Inside, plaster and painting tasks are underway, while the courtyard’s stone paving and wall arrangements are being carefully addressed.

Additionally, the electrical and mechanical systems are being completely overhauled to meet modern standards.

Once completed, the museum will feature exhibitions on three levels.

The basement will display the house’s history, the middle floor will showcase ethnographic elements and the upper floor will reflect Atatürk’s childhood.

During a recent visit to Greece, Türkiye’s Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy inspected the ongoing restoration work at the Atatürk House.

After meeting with the restoration team, Ersoy remarked, “The Atatürk House has long required restoration. Following approval from Greek authorities, the work officially began on Dec. 6. The project aims to return the house to its 1953 appearance using original materials.”

He also announced plans for an upper-floor museum dedicated to Atatürk, featuring clothing and personal belongings brought from Ankara’s inventory.

Additionally, the library at the site will be enriched with the support of the Turkish Historical Society.

The Atatürk House has already attracted approximately 500,000 Turkish visitors this year. With restoration efforts nearing completion, the museum is expected to reopen to the public in September 2025, offering a renewed glimpse into Atatürk’s life and legacy.

Ersoy was accompanied by Turkish Ambassador to Athens Çağatay Erciyes and the consul general in Thessaloniki, Serkan Gedik, during his visit.

